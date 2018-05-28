Anas Exposé I may fall if I’m trapped with a pretty lady – Kweku Baako

Home > News > Local >

I may fall if I’m trapped with a pretty lady – Kweku Baako


Kweku Baako said he has a weakness for beautiful ladies with ‘assets’ and could find himself trapped if baited on such a score.

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has joked that he “may” fall for any trap if a pretty, luscious lady is used to bait him.

The veteran journalist said he has a weakness for beautiful ladies with ‘assets’ and could find himself trapped if baited on such a score.

His comments come in the wake of numerous debates over the mechanisms and methods employed by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Whiles many have commended the undercover journalist for helping expose corrupt persons in the country, others are also of the view that his methods constitute entrapment.

Speaking on Muti TV’s Newsfile analysis programme on Saturday, May 26, 2018, Mr. Bako said even he could be trapped if baited with a pretty lady.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

 

He joked that he might be flogged for making such an admission when he gets back home, but said he was only being “honest”.

“I thought you were going to talk about ‘the apple’… You can catch me, maybe, there. It’s true. I have weakness there. So, it’s possible. … If it’s a woman who comes and is beautiful and has assets, I may fall for it. …And I am being honest. My wife is watching. When I get home there’ll be some few canes,” Mr. Baako stated.

The veteran journalist was, however, of the view that persons with integrity would not easily fall for any kind of entrapment.

He stressed that one should be able to escape any form of entrapment if he or she really sticks to values.

According to him, Anas does not entrap people out of the blue, but does it only after receiving consistent reports or complaints of wrongdoing about certain people, which trigger his modus operandi to confirm the reports.

The latest exposé by Anas is centered on unravelling corruption and rots in Ghana football, and is scheduled to be premiered on June 6, 2018.

