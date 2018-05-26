Home > News > Local >

Nyantakyi never said Akufo-Addo is "in my pocket" – Kweku Baako


Number 12 Nyantakyi never said Akufo-Addo is "in my pocket" – Kweku Baako clarifies

A yet to be released investigative piece by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, reportedly captures Mr Nyantakyi as saying: “I have the president in my pocket. I see him every day.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Kwesi Nyantakyi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has shot down a widely circulated quote, attributed to the embattled Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, that President Nana Akufo-Addo is in his pocket.

READ MORE: Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ video

A yet to be released investigative piece by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, reportedly captures Mr Nyantakyi as saying: “I have the president in my pocket. I see him every day.”

This was after excerpts of the video was shown to the President Nana Akufo-Addo for his reaction.

Speaking Saturday on Joy FM’s Newsfile, Mr Baako clarified that the FA boss did not make the claim which has since gone viral.

He said: “There is this that I hear and in fact I think you even also said it and some of you did that somebody said somebody is in his pocket.

“There is no such thing on the tape. Maybe it is an interpretation of what somebody said. That is what is being put out that he… categorically, there is nothing like Kwesi Nyantakyi saying that the president is in his pocket.

READ MORE:  Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting heroes and villains

“But he talks about his influence that he’ll gain if the monies come and how they take over the country. I suspect it is an interpretation somebody is making. I am only talking exactitude.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Criminal Investigation Department: Police record 968 robbery cases in first quarter Criminal Investigation Department Police record 968 robbery cases in first quarter
National Identification: Ghana card to cost nation $1.2 billion National Identification Ghana card to cost nation $1.2 billion
Communications Ministry: $89 million Kelni GVG deal won't be cancelled- Minister Communications Ministry $89 million Kelni GVG deal won't be cancelled- Minister
Sexual Orientation: Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rights Sexual Orientation Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rights
GPHA workers allegations against me bogus – Mac Manu GPHA workers allegations against me bogus – Mac Manu
National Identification: NIA: only birth certs, passports accepted for identification for Ghana Card National Identification NIA: only birth certs, passports accepted for identification for Ghana Card

Recommended Videos

Otiko Djaba: Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you Otiko Djaba Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone Local News Tema police flies first Crime Monitoring Drone



Top Articles

1 Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ videobullet
2 Mob Justice Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counselbullet
3 Nepotism How Mac Mac is running ports and harbours authority as a...bullet
4 Investigations Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting heroes and...bullet
5 Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing...bullet
6 Security Police foil armed robbery attack at East Legon:...bullet
7 Democracy Day FG declares Tuesday, May 29, public holidaybullet
8 Tragic 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ manbullet
9 Sorrow Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship...bullet
10 Kwame Asare Obeg A Plus allegedly sits in Korle-Bu...bullet

Related Articles

Investigations Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting heroes and villains
Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ video
Anas Exposé Nyantakyi’s mobile phones, laptops seized by Police
Investigative Journalism Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas
Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing corruption in Ghana
Anas Expose CID's investigation of Kwesi Nyantakyi is a sham - Asiedu Nketiah
Allegations CID investigation of Nyantakyi over Anas exposé bogus - Asiedu Nketia
Undercover Journalism Anas should be arrested - Odike
Anas Expose Here is what will happen to Nyantakyi immediately he arrives at KIA

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence in...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Presidency confirms receipt of 2018 Appropriation Bill from NASS
Buhari Presidency confirms receipt of 2018 budget from NASS
Senators Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani set to dump APC
In Kaduna Senators Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani set to dump APC
Presenting the items, Uche said that food was the most important item that the IDPs needed urgently.
In Benue Methodist Church of Nigeria donates relief materials to IDPs
Why FG’s school feeding programme has yet to take off in Lagos
Dr Idiat Adebule Why FG’s school feeding programme has yet to take off in Lagos