Veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has shot down a widely circulated quote, attributed to the embattled Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, that President Nana Akufo-Addo is in his pocket.

A yet to be released investigative piece by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, reportedly captures Mr Nyantakyi as saying: “I have the president in my pocket. I see him every day.”

This was after excerpts of the video was shown to the President Nana Akufo-Addo for his reaction.

Speaking Saturday on Joy FM’s Newsfile, Mr Baako clarified that the FA boss did not make the claim which has since gone viral.

He said: “There is this that I hear and in fact I think you even also said it and some of you did that somebody said somebody is in his pocket.

“There is no such thing on the tape. Maybe it is an interpretation of what somebody said. That is what is being put out that he… categorically, there is nothing like Kwesi Nyantakyi saying that the president is in his pocket.

“But he talks about his influence that he’ll gain if the monies come and how they take over the country. I suspect it is an interpretation somebody is making. I am only talking exactitude.”