Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapong


  • Published:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong
The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to expose ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He said Anas has some skeletons in his closet, and in due to time he will expose them.

Kennedy Agyapong claims he has pictures of properties owned by the investigative journalist to prove that he [Anas] is not clean.

“I will expose Anas because he is not clean. I will put my life on the line against Anas”, he stated.

Agyapong said this in relation to the recent expose by Anas of some shady and corrupt deals in Ghana football.

“First of all, what I know is setting up Nyantakyi. First, they went to Morocco and according to sources, they spent about $400,000 of which Nyantakyi got $65,000 – all in an attempt to sabotage him [Nyantakyi],” he said.

He has joined calls to prevent the airing of the video, arguing that if Anas is not stopped, he may end up invading the privacy of people and filming from their bedrooms.

play

 

On Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Ken Agyapong was incensed about the methodology used by the ace journalist.

He expressed worry about how Anas has been allowed to invade the privacy of people over the years, all in the name of investigative journalism.

