"Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's hotel room number to investors"


According to Kennedy Agyapong, Nyantakyi also pretended to have called Asenso Boakye on phone to make some arrangements with the President.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that President of Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi gave out the hotel room number of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to investors whiles on a visit to Doha.

According to him, Nyantakyi also pretended to have called Asenso Boakye on phone to make some arrangements with the President.

He said "President Akufo-Addo that I know, if businessmen of that stature that he [Nyantakyi] claimed were coming to see him, he would have waited. It means Nyantakyi’s call did not go through. He was just deceiving the people to take money."

The outspoken MP's comments come following Anas latest exposé which has led to the interrogation of Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Speaking on Net 2 TV, he said "You want to premier this? We have to stop him or else, he will end up one-day recording you whilst you are asleep with your wife and premiere it in public."

 

The GFA boss is currently being investigated after President Akufo-Addo reported him to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on allegations of defrauding by false pretenses.

Nyantakyi is reported to have been captured in the exposé using the names of the President and other government officials to negotiate deals with foreign investors.

