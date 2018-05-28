Home > News > Politics >

Anthony Karbo reports to CID


Anas Expose Anthony Karbo reports to CID

Mr. Karbo is the second individual to meet the Police after GFA boss Kwasi Nyantakyi.

Deputy Minister of Roads Anthony Karbo

Deputy Minister of Roads Anthony Karbo
The Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo has reported himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The meeting between by the Member of Parliament for Lawra and the CID is in relation to the yet-to-be-aired investigative documentary by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Late last week, the CID denied reports that they have have invited the law maker for questioning. However, his visit this morning remains unclear on what he said in the expose.

READ ALSO: Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP

Anthony Karbo

Anthony Karbo

 

The FA boss is alleged to have demanded whopping sums of money from the potential investors to facilitate their meeting with the president, the vice and other senior government officials. The video will be released on June 6, 2018.

Karbo was at the Police Headquarters in the company of his lawyer, Yoni Kulendi

