Home > News > Politics >

Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP


Anas Exposé Nyantakyi's arrest is to cover up stinking $89m NCA deal - MP

According to the NDC MP, Nana Addo is just to divert attention from the $89 million shady deal.

  • Published:
GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi play

GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordering the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi is to cover up the stinking $89 million contract with Kelni GVG.

According to him, Nana Addo is to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in the $89 million shady deal.

Nana Addo reported Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID after viewing Anas Aremeyaw Anas' undercover piece, which captured the GFA boss peddling influence.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

 

READ MORE: NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposé

The Anas exposé on football dubbed 'Number 12' has also implicated several people in the football fraternity.

However, the NDC MP said the President and his vice watched the documentary more than a week ago and sat on it, adding that, the presidency refused to order for the arrest of officials implicated but to cover up the stinking Kelni GVG deal.

The MP added: "Presidency ordered Mr Nyantakyi's "to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in some controversy about a phony deal. Otherwise why order the arrest of Nyantakyi when it is public knowledge that he's out of the country?".

He said the "fact is, they watched the video more than a week ago and simply sat on it.

"What they have done, with the order to arrest Nyantakyi is to divert attention from calls for the Minister of Communications to resign and an attempt to give a semblance of seriousness about fighting corruption, but they are not. When you take money to finance your campaign, and it turns out some of those monies came from illegal sources, you are as guilty as the one who brought you the money."

MP for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak play

MP for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak

 

Ras Mubarak alleged that Nyantakyi financed the campaign for MP of Lawra and deputy Minister of Roads – Anthony Karbo calling on him to step aside for an independent investigations.

READ ALSO: Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposé

He said "In the video, Nyantakyi, a very likeable gentleman, bragged about financing the campaign of a deputy minister as well. If they are serious about corruption, they should equally ask Deputy Minister of Roads – Anthony Karbo, to step aside for an independent investigation.

"When Hon. Nii Lantey made allegations of attempts by the F.A. to bribe him, guess who came to the GFA's defence and called Nii Lantey a liar? The current Minister of Youth & Sports."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Double Salary Saga: I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu Double Salary Saga I was underpaid - Haruna Iddrisu
Anas Exposé: You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo to Nana Addo Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo to Nana Addo
Allegations: Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus Allegations Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus
GFA Woes: Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon Benjamin GFA Woes Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon Benjamin
Law Suit: NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposé Law Suit NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposé
2020 Elections: Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man 2020 Elections Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man

Recommended Videos

GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Politics: John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho Politics John Mahama prevented us from investigating GFA- Koku Anyidoho
Politics: Ken Ofori-Atta wins African finance minister of the year award Politics Ken Ofori-Atta wins African finance minister of the year award



Top Articles

1 Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over 'death...bullet
2 NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential racebullet
3 Truce Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peacebullet
4 Law Suit NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposébullet
5 Counsel Prof Asare warns Mahama not to contest elections 2020bullet
6 Setback Application to have Opuni's account released thrown...bullet
7 Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's...bullet
8 GFA Woes Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon...bullet
9 Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving...bullet
10 Elections 2020 Mahama will only disgrace himself in...bullet

Related Articles

GFA Woes Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon Benjamin
Law Suit NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposé
Travel Expenses Pressure group questions Nana Addo's week-long vacation with family
Official Leave Nana Addo goes to UK with family for a week-long vacation
Founder Rawlings weeps for NDC
Shots Fired Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man
Power Tussle Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahama
Tiger Eye PI Anas premiers new exposé on June 6 to shame top politicians, administrators
Revival NDC will come back to power in 2020 - Spio-Garbrah
Ranking Martin Amidu, Otabil et al make latest list of 100 Most Reputable Africans

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
8 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
9 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet
10 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Shots Fired Akufo-Addo's incompetence making Mahama an angel - NDC MP
Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay
NPP Race I'm still in NPP Chairmanship race - Freddie Blay
MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
Employment I have secured 700 jobs for my people - Ken Agyapong brags
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
NPP Race Bawumia is the best to take over from Nana Addo - Kofi Bentil