Ghana Card registration begins today


National Identification Ghana Card registration begins today

The Chief Executive of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Ken Attafuah said they will first issue cards to former heads of state, journalists and security officials before opening it to the general public.

The registration and instant issuance of the national identity card also referred to as the Ghana Card, begins today (Monday, May 28, 2018).

“We would have our technicians and registration officials at the Flagstaff House or Jubilee House. They will be at Parliament House, they will be at the judicial house premises, and they will also be at the security sector institutions registering them and issuing cards to them.”

“The strategy is to be in the Greater Accra Region for about two to three months registering every Ghanaian and then we go onto the Volta Region, Northern Region, Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Western Region, Ashanti Region, Eastern Region and then we end with the Central Region,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

To do this job smoothly, the NIA has recruited and trained 2,700 commissioners of oath to work together with their staff during the registration for the Ghana Card.

The exercise is expected to cost $1.2 billion over 15 years.

The government is contributing $531 million of the cost, while Identity Management System (IMS), which is partnering the NIA under a public/private partnership (PPP) agreement, will provide $678 million for the exercise.

The issuance of the Ghana Card had been postponed a few times due to the lack of logistics and other reasons.

However, in March 2018, the government provided a fleet of cars and other necessary logistics to the Authority to facilitate the public issuance of a national ID card.

The project is among initiatives being undertaken by the government to formalise the economy.

The National Identification Amendment Law 2017 (Act 950) indicates that documents such as driving licences, National Health Insurance cards, baptismal certificates and voters identity cards will not be accepted as sources of identification for the Ghana Card.

Only birth certificates and passports will be used as identification for the acquisition of the card.

