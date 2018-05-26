Home > News > Local >

Ghana card to cost nation $1.2 billion


National Identification Ghana card to cost nation $1.2 billion

The exercise will begin at the Jubilee House, Parliament House and the Judicial Service.

The National Identification Authority will on Monday May 28, 2018 begin the re-registration and issuance of the instant National Identification Card (Ghana Card).

It will subsequently be extended to cover the three former Presidents — Flt Lt J. J. Rawlings, Mr J. A. Kufuor and Mr John Dramani Mahama — the Chief Imam, the Ga Mantse, as well as former Chief Justices and Speakers of Parliament, according to the Daily Graphic.

The security agencies, comprising the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), will also be served, as well as professional bodies such as the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

The exercise is expected to cost the nation $1.2 billion over 15 years.

The government is contributing $531 million of the cost, while Identity Management System (IMS), which is partnering the NIA under a public/private partnership (PPP) agreement, will provide $678 million for the exercise.

