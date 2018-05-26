Home > News > Local >

$89m GVG deal: Franklin Cudjoe claims his life is in danger


Security $89m GVG deal: Franklin Cudjoe claims his life is in danger

The cautioned, which he said came from a "highly placed source from the Ministry of Interior" comes following his criticism of the $89 million Kelni GVG deal.

The founding president of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe claims he has been cautioned to be on his guard and watch his movements and surroundings.

"'What am gathering concerning your utterances on the [GVG ] matter is not palatable. Just be on your guard and watch your movements and surroundings,'" he posted on Facebook.

He continued: "Just came in from a highly placed source from the Ministry of Interior.

"Well, well, well. We are by this notice going international then and put all our friends local and international on notice (SIC)."

"The matter continues unabated."

Kelni GVG was awarded the contract to monitor revenue losses and simbox fraud in the telecommunications sector.

But the deal has generated controversy after Mr Cudjoe raised issues about the terms of the agreement.

He argues that the deal  is potentially bad and a careless duplication of roles.

He said Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.

But the Communications Ministry has disputed his claims, saying there's nothing wrong with the deal.

They also accused Mr Cudjoe of misinforming the public on the terms of the agreement.

