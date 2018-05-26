Home > News > Local >

$89 million Kelni GVG deal won't be cancelled- Minister


Communications Ministry $89 million Kelni GVG deal won't be cancelled- Minister

Deputy Communication Minister George Andah said government will not be distracted, saying "We will focus and make sure that we monitor the revenue."

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Government is not considering abrogating its $89 million contract with Haitian company Kelni GVG, despite coming under pressure from policy think tank IMANI Africa.

Deputy Communication Minister George Andah said government will not be distracted, saying "We will focus and make sure that we monitor the revenue."

READ MORE: GPHA workers allegations against me bogus – Mac Manu

He told Accra-based Starr FM: “We are focusing on the work that we have to do. We will not be distracted. Yes, it is our responsibility to educate Ghanaians [on the contract].

“I have a duty, the Minister has a duty to respond to concerns that Ghanaians have raised and that is exactly what we are doing. We won’t be distracted. We will focus and make sure that we monitor the revenue."

Kelni GVG was awarded the contract to monitor revenue losses and simbox fraud in the telecommunications sector.

But the deal has generated controversy after founding president of IMANI raised issues about the terms of the agreement.

According to Franklin Cudjoe, the deal  is potentially bad and a careless duplication of roles.

READ MORE: GVGKelni registered to import cement, chamber pot, other goods

He said Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sexual Orientation: Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rights Sexual Orientation Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rights
GPHA workers allegations against me bogus – Mac Manu GPHA workers allegations against me bogus – Mac Manu
National Identification: NIA: only birth certs, passports accepted for identification for Ghana Card National Identification NIA: only birth certs, passports accepted for identification for Ghana Card
Buhari: Presidency confirms receipt of 2018 budget from NASS Buhari Presidency confirms receipt of 2018 budget from NASS
In Kaduna: Senators Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani set to dump APC In Kaduna Senators Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani set to dump APC
In Benue: Methodist Church of Nigeria donates relief materials to IDPs In Benue Methodist Church of Nigeria donates relief materials to IDPs

Recommended Videos

Otiko Djaba: Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you Otiko Djaba Let your boyfriends prove their love by not sleeping with you
Local News: Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Deputy Chief of Staff speaks on the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Local News: Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi Local News Social media react to Nana Addo's order to arrest Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Anas Exposé Here’s why Akufo-Addo was shown 5 minutes of Anas’ videobullet
2 Mob Justice Major Mahama protected illegal miners – Defence counselbullet
3 Nepotism How Mac Mac is running ports and harbours authority as a...bullet
4 Investigations Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting heroes and...bullet
5 Anas Exposé 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing...bullet
6 Tragic 13-year-old pupil butchered to death by ‘mad’ manbullet
7 Security Police foil armed robbery attack at East Legon:...bullet
8 Democracy Day FG declares Tuesday, May 29, public holidaybullet
9 Sorrow Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Anas' Number 12 will destroy careers and...bullet

Related Articles

Sexual Orientation Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rights
GPHA workers allegations against me bogus – Mac Manu
National Identification NIA: only birth certs, passports accepted for identification for Ghana Card
Security Police foil armed robbery attack at East Legon: arrest one, another killed
Investigations Number12: Anas names Ghana's sporting heroes and villains
Crime Two jailed for impersonating WASSCE candidates
Kwame Asare Obeg A Plus allegedly sits in Korle-Bu hospital board meetings
Nepotism How Mac Mac is running ports and harbours authority as a family business
In Ashanti region Irate youth storm Suame Police station after officers gun down 'innocent' man
Mob Justice Maj. Mahama trial: Court orders for call records of assemblyman

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Why FG’s school feeding programme has yet to take off in Lagos
Dr Idiat Adebule Why FG’s school feeding programme has yet to take off in Lagos
NYSC member donates drugs to over 300 patients
Sickle Cell NYSC member donates drugs to over 300 patients
Police recover Gombe assembly’s Mace
Police recover Gombe assembly’s Mace
Pensioners to protest unpaid gratuities, pensions
In South-East Pensioners to protest unpaid gratuities, pensions