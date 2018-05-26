GPHA workers allegations against me bogus – Mac Manu

Home > News > Local >

The workers of GPHA alleged that he has installed his wife to take charge of staff ticketing.

The Board Chairman of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Mr Peter Mac Manu has pushed back hard against allegations that he is running the authority as a family business.

In addition, the workers say Mac Manu's children are the biggest suppliers to the Authority, adding that he has obtained for himself over GHC4 million wiring contract.

“The Board Chairman’s wife has taken over ticketing for staff travels and the Authority is being priced at cut-throat prices. We are paying two, three times more than other competitors are offering for ticketing and pricing at the Authority,” the leader of the union workers of GPHA,  Joseph Assib, said at a press conference Thursday.

“The Board Chairman has seven companies in the port. The Chairman has three of his children as the biggest suppliers to the Authority," Assib said. “He has obtained for himself a contract of over GHC 4 million for the wiring of our newly constructed electrical and material block. He is intimidating management staff and as well interfering in the day to day running of the Authority.”

Reacting to the workers allegations in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Mac Manu described the allegations as bogus.

“It is bogus and when I come to Accra we will delve into it,” he said.

 He added: “Please, Please I don’t have time for… that’s why I am saying they [allegations] are bogus. That’s why I said when I come I have to show documents to you and they have to bring their documents. They did tell you why they are saying that and why are you asking me that? I am saying it is bogus. So say Mac Manu says it is bogus. That’s all. I am saying it is bogus because it is not true.”

He replied “all of them” when he was asked which of the allegations by the workers he is disputing.

