Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Here's why M.anifest wasn't nominated for 2018 VGMA


2018 VGMA Here's why M.anifest wasn't nominated for this year's VGMA

According to M.anifest, his absence at this year's edition was a business decision by his management,

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter M.anifest has disclosed why he didn't land any nomination at the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Award.

He made the revelation during an interaction session with with his fans on Facebook dubbed "ASK ME ANYTHING"

According to the "god MC" hitmaker, his absence at this year's edition was a business decision by his management, Singitdamnit Music.

M.anifest play M.anifest

READ MORE: Nigerian rapper Olamide lays mother to rest (Photos)

He was responding to a question thrown at him by one of his fans regarding his absence at this year's award ceremony when he let the cat out.

"I did not submit...it was a business decision for this year," M.anifest revealed when asked why he was not nominated for this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Award.

When he was further asked to choose between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, he said"They are more different than alike. Each with their strengths. After this year I will choose."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nadia Buari: Has Ghanaian actress secretly tied the knot? Nadia Buari Has Ghanaian actress secretly tied the knot?
GFD: Disability federation to drag Shatta Wale to court if... GFD Disability federation to drag Shatta Wale to court if...
Daasebre Gyamenah: Late singer's wife pleads for help Daasebre Gyamenah Late singer's wife pleads for help
Lil Win: "GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive" - actor fires Lil Win "GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive" - actor fires
Photos: Ypee's record label C.E.O gifts him 30k dollar Chevrolet Camaro Photos Ypee's record label C.E.O gifts him 30k dollar Chevrolet Camaro
Olamide: Nigerian rapper lays mother to rest (Photos) Olamide Nigerian rapper lays mother to rest (Photos)

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Zylofon acts get royal welcome in Kumasi for Akwasidae Festival Celebrity News Zylofon acts get royal welcome in Kumasi for Akwasidae Festival
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team
Royal Visit: Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehene Royal Visit Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehene



Top Articles

1 Rumour Has It Meet the lady Kuami Eugene lost his virginity tobullet
2 Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portraitbullet
3 Lil Win "GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive" - actor firesbullet
4 Royal Visit Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehenebullet
5 18+ photo Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthdaybullet
6 Stonebwoy Is Dancehall artiste back to Zylofon Media?bullet
7 Nadia Buari Has Ghanaian actress secretly tied the knot?bullet
8 Baby Blanche Actress says she hates lesbianismbullet
9 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos,...bullet
10 Maame Serwaa Kumawood actress says she’s ‘cool’ with...bullet

Related Articles

Olamide Nigerian rapper lays mother to rest (Photos)
Daasebre Gyamenah Late singer's wife pleads for help
Photos Ypee's record label C.E.O gifts him 30k dollar Chevrolet Camaro
Lil Win "GTP didn't support Ebony when she was alive" - actor fires
GFD Disability federation to drag Shatta Wale to court if...

Top Videos

1 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
2 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
3 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
4 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
5 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
6 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
7 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in...bullet
8 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police...bullet

Celebrities

KiDi
KiDi Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste makes shocking revelation about music career
Maame Serwaa
Maame Serwaa "I speak fairly good English" - actress fires back at critics
Baby Bump Cardi B confirms pregnancy on stage
Multi-talented Celebrating a truly versatile woman Nana Konadu who speaks the 'Hard Truth'