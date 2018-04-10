Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Olamide lays mother to rest (Photos)


Olamide Nigerian rapper lays mother to rest (Photos)

Olamide has laid his mother to rest in a ceremony that took place at Ikoyi cemetery on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hip-hop artiste Olamide has finally laid his mother to rest at the Ikoyi cemetery on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

According to reports, pressmen were absent from the occasion which was held private as in only family members and invited friends were present.

Olamide lays mother to rest play Olamide and his Late mother

 

READ MORE: Has Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari  secretly tied the knot?

The cause of her death is still not known, but it is reported that she died on the birthday of Olamide’s son, Maximilliano, which was January 30, 2018.

The rapper had taken to social media to celebrate Maximilliano on his birthday where he wrote on his Instagram page,

“Happy birthday, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji, more life young King, from Dad, your best pal.”

About 4 hours later, Olamide took to the same Instagram page to mourn the loss of his mother by displaying a black background with the caption:

Orisa bi iya o si and candle lights and a broken heart emojis, Olamide announced the passing away of his beloved mum.

‘Orisa bi iya o si’, meaning “There’s no goddess like a mother.”

Olamide who has recently realease a new single, Science Students, which has generated talks of his support for drug abuse.

The singer had since written a long Instagram post saying his song was "only creating awareness against drug abuse' amongst youths and music lovers. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Baby Blanche: Actress says she hates lesbianism Baby Blanche Actress says she hates lesbianism
KiDi: Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste makes shocking revelation about music career KiDi Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste makes shocking revelation about music career
Nadia Buari: Has Ghanaian actress secretly tied the knot? Nadia Buari Has Ghanaian actress secretly tied the knot?
Stonebwoy: Is Dancehall artiste back to Zylofon Media? Stonebwoy Is Dancehall artiste back to Zylofon Media?
Maame Serwaa: "I speak fairly good English" - actress fires back at critics Maame Serwaa "I speak fairly good English" - actress fires back at critics
Maame Serwaa: Kumawood actress says she’s ‘cool’ with Bill Asamoah’s wife Maame Serwaa Kumawood actress says she’s ‘cool’ with Bill Asamoah’s wife

Recommended Videos

Artistically Nude: Deborah Vanessa goes naked in photoshoot Artistically Nude Deborah Vanessa goes naked in photoshoot
Nana Appiah Mensah: Zylofon Media boss jets off to Kumasi for Akwasidae Celebration Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofon Media boss jets off to Kumasi for Akwasidae Celebration
Gifty Osei: Ghanaian Gospel musician eyes BET Awards Gifty Osei Ghanaian Gospel musician eyes BET Awards



Top Articles

1 Rumour Has It Meet the lady Kuami Eugene lost his virginity tobullet
2 Van Vicker Actor breaks the Internet with gorgeous family portraitbullet
3 18+ photo Afrobeats singer Bigail goes topless to mark birthdaybullet
4 Royal Visit Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehenebullet
5 Stonebwoy Is Dancehall artiste back to Zylofon Media?bullet
6 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos, admits...bullet
7 Nadia Buari Has Ghanaian actress secretly tied the knot?bullet
8 Maame Serwaa Kumawood actress says she’s ‘cool’ with Bill...bullet
9 Ghana Music Sarkodie rules out joining Zylofon musicbullet
10 KiDi Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste makes shocking...bullet

Related Articles

Royal Visit Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehene
Maame Serwaa Kumawood actress says she’s ‘cool’ with Bill Asamoah’s wife
Stonebwoy Is Dancehall artiste back to Zylofon Media?
Maame Serwaa "I speak fairly good English" - actress fires back at critics
Baby Blanche Actress says she hates lesbianism

Top Videos

1 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
2 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
3 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards (VIDEO)bullet
4 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
5 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
6 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her...bullet
7 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
8 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police...bullet

Celebrities

Baby Bump Cardi B confirms pregnancy on stage
Multi-talented Celebrating a truly versatile woman Nana Konadu who speaks the 'Hard Truth'
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Is American rapper pregnant?
Alizee Nigerian singer and her 4-year-old daughter allegedly murdered by her Danish husband