Olamide lays mother to rest (Photos)

Hip-hop artiste Olamide has finally laid his mother to rest at the Ikoyi cemetery on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

According to reports, pressmen were absent from the occasion which was held private as in only family members and invited friends were present.

The cause of her death is still not known, but it is reported that she died on the birthday of Olamide’s son, Maximilliano, which was January 30, 2018.

The rapper had taken to social media to celebrate Maximilliano on his birthday where he wrote on his Instagram page,

“Happy birthday, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji, more life young King, from Dad, your best pal.”

About 4 hours later, Olamide took to the same Instagram page to mourn the loss of his mother by displaying a black background with the caption:

Orisa bi iya o si and candle lights and a broken heart emojis, Olamide announced the passing away of his beloved mum.

Orisa bi iya o si A post shared by Olamide Adedeji (@baddosneh) on Jan 30, 2018 at 8:40am PST

‘Orisa bi iya o si’, meaning “There’s no goddess like a mother.”

Olamide who has recently realease a new single, Science Students, which has generated talks of his support for drug abuse.

The singer had since written a long Instagram post saying his song was "only creating awareness against drug abuse' amongst youths and music lovers.