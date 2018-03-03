Horrific statue of Ebony goes viral

news

A statue of Ebony Reigns circulating on social media has caused anger among Ghanaians.

The origin and where the statue has been erected is unclear but it follows a number of bizarre statues raised to honour some iconic people in the country.

In January, Pulse.com.gh reported about a bizarre statue of Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan which went viral.

Another poorly designed statue was raised for Chelsea and Black Stars legend, Micheal Essien days later.