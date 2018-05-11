Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I don't see anything wrong about fraud boys - Kurl Songx


Game Boys I don't see anything wrong about fraud boys - Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx says he has friends who engage in fraud and sees nothing wrong. However, he is not into the act.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Highlife singer Kurl Songx has said in an interview that he sees nothing wrong with people who engage in fraud.

According to the Ghanaian musician, humans are humans and he chooses his friends irrespective of them engaging in fraudulent activities or not.

"I have friends who are game boys. They are humans and I see nothing wrong with being friends with them," Kurl Songx stated in an interview with SVTV Africa.

Kurl Songx denied claims of being a fraud when asked during the interview.

Kurl Songx play Kurl Songx

READ MORE: See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be

Although he explained that he is not a "game boy"  he explained he mingles with game boys and sees nothing wrong with people who are into the act. He added that rumours about him being a fraudster doesn't hurt him.

The 'Jennifer Lomotey' hitmaker was the 1st Runner-up at Vodafone Icons- Street Edition in 2013 and MTN Hitmaker season 5 winner.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Yvonne Okoro: Why men are afraid to ask female celebrities out - actress shares her story Yvonne Okoro Why men are afraid to ask female celebrities out - actress shares her story
Mawunya: See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be
Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend? Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?
Afia Schwarzenegger: Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host Afia Schwarzenegger Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host
Photo: Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the internet Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the internet
VIDEO: Prophet explains why Castro is not dead VIDEO Prophet explains why Castro is not dead

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: I‘m more popular than Patapaa – Article Wan Celebrity News I‘m more popular than Patapaa – Article Wan
VIDEO: Castro is alive VIDEO Castro is alive
Celebrity Ride: Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka car Celebrity Ride Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka car



Top Articles

1 Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET...bullet
2 Video Mzbel rushed to the hospital following motorcycle accidentbullet
3 VIDEO Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka carbullet
4 #Gringo Shatta Wale exposes manhood in videobullet
5 Video Kidi advices Zylofon boss and here’s what he saidbullet
6 Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?bullet
7 Wizkid Nigerian singer finally replies Shatta Walebullet
8 Photos Lady Prempeh ties the knotbullet
9 MzVee I proposed to a guy but he rejected me - Singer...bullet
10 Agric Business Samini flaunts his farms in documentarybullet

Related Articles

Afia Schwarzenegger Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host
Yvonne Okoro Why men are afraid to ask female celebrities out - actress shares her story
WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood
Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?
Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the internet
VIDEO Prophet explains why Castro is not dead
Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be

Top Videos

1 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
4 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
7 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
8 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
9 WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing...bullet
10 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet

Celebrities

Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood
WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood
Article Wan and Patapaa
Fame Article Wan says he is more popular than Patapaa
Stonebwoy - Zylofon
Legal Issues Zylofon Music to sue Stonebwoy over recent statement
Fritz Baffour
Comedy Fritz Baffour says his genre of comedy has faded