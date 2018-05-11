I don't see anything wrong about fraud boys - Kurl Songx

news

Highlife singer Kurl Songx has said in an interview that he sees nothing wrong with people who engage in fraud.

According to the Ghanaian musician, humans are humans and he chooses his friends irrespective of them engaging in fraudulent activities or not.

"I have friends who are game boys. They are humans and I see nothing wrong with being friends with them," Kurl Songx stated in an interview with SVTV Africa.

Kurl Songx denied claims of being a fraud when asked during the interview.

Although he explained that he is not a "game boy" he explained he mingles with game boys and sees nothing wrong with people who are into the act. He added that rumours about him being a fraudster doesn't hurt him.

The 'Jennifer Lomotey' hitmaker was the 1st Runner-up at Vodafone Icons- Street Edition in 2013 and MTN Hitmaker season 5 winner.