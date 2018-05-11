See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be

John Dumelo is set get married. Here are beautiful photos of his wife-to-be Mawunya.
The actor will hold a traditional wedding ceremony at the residence of his fiancée, Mawunya in Accra on Saturday, May 12, with very close friends and family.
John Dumelo is a talented actor who has featured in movies which include: ‘Love or Something Like That’, ‘the King is mine’, the Game, A ‘Private Storm’ among others.
He recently joined the continental human rights group, Youth for Human Rights Africa (YoHRA) as an Ambassador.
New couple in town.
Ewe Bae.
Sexy bride-to-be.
Groom in purple and bride in pink.
Mawunya is said to be a close friend of popular Actress Nadia Buari who is suspected to have been the link person between the two love birds.