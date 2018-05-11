Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be


Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be

John Dumelo is set get married. Here are beautiful photos of his wife-to-be Mawunya.

  Published: 2018-05-11
play
Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, is set to marry on the weekend of May 12, 2018, to his longtime girlfriend, Mawunya somewhere in Accra, Ghana.

The actor will hold a traditional wedding ceremony at the residence of his fiancée, Mawunya in Accra on Saturday, May 12, with very close friends and family.

John Dumelo is a talented actor who has featured in movies which include: ‘Love or Something Like That’, ‘the King is mine’, the Game, A ‘Private Storm’ among others.

He recently joined the continental human rights group, Youth for Human Rights Africa (YoHRA) as an Ambassador.

See photos of the bride-to-be according to reports.

John Dumelo's Wife to be play John Dumelo's Wife to be

New couple in town.

John Dumelo's Wife to be play John Dumelo's Wife to be

Ewe Bae.

John Dumelo's Wife to be play John Dumelo's Wife to be

Sexy bride-to-be.

John Dumelo's Wife to be play John Dumelo's Wife to be

Groom in purple and bride in pink.

John Dumelo's Wife to be play John Dumelo's Wife to be

Mawunya is said to be a close friend of popular Actress Nadia Buari who is suspected to have been the link person between the two love birds.

