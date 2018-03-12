Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I wasn't there when he shot the gun - Bulldog


Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga I wasn't there when he shot the gun - Bulldog

Bulldog has said he wasn't there when Stonebwoy fired a gun shot at Champs Bar.

Renowned artiste manager,  Bulldog, known in real life as  Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, has said he wasn't there when Stonebwoy fired a gun shot at Champs Bar.

Speaking in an interview on 'Showbiz Agenda' on Zylofon FM, the Artiste and Repertoire Manager of Zylofon Media  told the show host, Sammy Flex that he was not around when the gun was shot at Champs Bar.

Willie Roi,Sammy Flex and Bulldog play

Willie Roi,Sammy Flex and Bulldog

 

READ MORE: Stonebwoy is a selfish artiste – Kumi Guitar

Explaining further, he said, I was been pushed by some guys and Blakk Sidi breaking bottles and heating people with his hand, but between Sidi and I  we don't have issues.

"I was also threatened by someone called Chief Abiola, saying he will kill me," he lamented adding that "my life is in danger.This morning when I woke up I had to look left right to check around."

