“I will never attack women" - KOD

Chief Executive Officer of the Nineteen57 fashion brand KOD has said that he will be the last to speak against women.

Media personality Kofi Okyere Darko known in showbiz as KOD,has stated that I will never attack women.

The comment came after the showbiz icon received massive backlash from some female celebrities on social media over some comments he made while congratulating Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo on his marriage.

Starr FM’s Mid-Morning show host wrote on Facebook: “Got me wondering why most men in the public eye settle for quiet/unknown women and not the ones all over. That could be a lesson for some of our sisters ooo. Men want women who can make a home and not be all over”.

It seems this did not go down well with KOD congratulating John Dumelo. Actress Yvonne Okoro replied to KOD’s post condemning him for categorising an ideal woman-for-marriage.

“I pray that young women would be raised to believe that they can achieve their dreams (working hard, and being KNOWN) and being also the perfect bride for some man one day, this goes for the man too,” she wrote.

However, speaking on The Zone, on Monday, May 14, 2018, the fashion mogul said his comments were never intended to attack or ridicule women celebrities in any way.

“I will never attack women, I always speak for women and I will continue to speak for women. I have all sisters and I have all daughters. I’m the last to speak against women. All my life I have spoken for women. The comment was not directed at female celebrities, they were not on my mind at all. It was more about the so-called slay queens and stuff like that”.

