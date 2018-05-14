Rapper Sarkodie has shared a video of him in the kitchen cooking on mothers day.
The rapper shared the video on his Instagram page as footage also shows a host of celebrities in the room including Joselyn Dumas, Bola Ray, Akwaboah, Ogee the MC, Giovani Caleb and many more.
Sarkodie who just released a song titled 'HOPE' posted the video with the caption:
"Happy Mother's Day to all women around the world.
Happy Mother's Day to all women around the #emo#8J+Pvg==## ... Music by @akwaboahmusic ft myself off the "MattersOfTheHeart" Album ... big up @bolarayofficial @joselyn_dumas @mz_mamiii @mn_appiah @giovannicaleb @mogbeatz @possigee @ogeethemc @bodyfuelgh @brommon @fancy_gadam for tasting the highest Jollof
Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.
Not long ago the rapper challenged Nigerian singer, Davido to a cooking contest, where both will prepare jollof rice.