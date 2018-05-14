news

Pulse Ghana has sighted a video of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie in the kitchen cooking on Mother's Day.

The rapper shared the video on his Instagram page as footage also shows a host of celebrities in the room including Joselyn Dumas, Bola Ray, Akwaboah, Ogee the MC, Giovani Caleb and many more.

READ MORE: Mahama storms Dumelo's wedding

Sarkodie who just released a song titled 'HOPE' posted the video with the caption:

"Happy Mother's Day to all women around the world.

Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Not long ago the rapper challenged Nigerian singer, Davido to a cooking contest, where both will prepare jollof rice.