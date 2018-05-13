Mahama storms Dumelo's wedding

news

Former President John Mahama was the surprise guest at the wedding of movie actor John Dumelo.

Mr Dumelo tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Gifty Mawenya Nkornu.

The secret wedding was well attended by many Ghanaian celebrities including Prince David Osei, Nadia Buari also a close friend to the Bride, Yvonne Nelson, Sandra Akobea, Rapper Edem, A Plus and Coded of 4X4.

A video of the former president at the wedding captures him hugging both the bride and the groom.

Dumelo, who actively campaigned for ex-President John Mahama and the NDC during the 2016 general elections have been linked with several women in the past.

Rumour had it sometime back that he was secretly married to a Ghanaian lady in the diaspora, a claim he later came to categorically deny.