"I will revolve Highlife when it's my time" - Kwabena Kwabena

On Saturday, March 10, 2018, contemporary Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena made us all proud by featuring on CNN’s ‘Inside Africa’.In the documentary, CNN described Kwabena Kwabena as a Ghanaian artiste working hard to keep his dream alive and the future of Highlife music.

Revealing the motive why he is doing Higlife music, the ‘Adansie’ hitmaker told CNN that “I saw Highlife to be something which is enjoyed by both the young and the old…so I saw Highlife to be our way of life and If I wanted to be myselfe or be a Ghanaian then I wouldn’t do anything than HighLife”

Kwabena, delineated extensively that,”Highlife is revolving and when it’s my time am going to also revolve it”.

Kwabena Kwabena is currently out with his 5th album ‘Ahyesi’.

Songs on the ‘Ahyesi’ album include:, Tuamudaa, Obi Asa, Ensesa, Adansie, Adonai, Matwen abre and Yedo Ye ho.

Watch Kwabena Kwabena’s interview on CNN below.