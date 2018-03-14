"I will revolve Highlife when it's my time" - Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena says "Highlife is revolving and when it’s my time am going to also revolve it”.
Revealing the motive why he is doing Higlife music, the ‘Adansie’ hitmaker told CNN that “I saw Highlife to be something which is enjoyed by both the young and the old…so I saw Highlife to be our way of life and If I wanted to be myselfe or be a Ghanaian then I wouldn’t do anything than HighLife”
Kwabena Kwabena is currently out with his 5th album ‘Ahyesi’.
Songs on the ‘Ahyesi’ album include:, Tuamudaa, Obi Asa, Ensesa, Adansie, Adonai, Matwen abre and Yedo Ye ho.
Watch Kwabena Kwabena’s interview on CNN below.