Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

"I will revolve Highlife when it's my time" - Kwabena Kwabena


Kwabena Kwabena "I will revolve Highlife when it's my time" - singer on CNN's 'Inside Africa'

Kwabena Kwabena says "Highlife is revolving and when it’s my time am going to also revolve it”.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Saturday, March 10, 2018, contemporary Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena made us all proud by featuring on CNN’s ‘Inside Africa’.In the documentary, CNN described Kwabena Kwabena as a Ghanaian artiste working hard to keep his dream alive and the future of Highlife music.

Revealing the motive why he is doing Higlife music, the ‘Adansie’ hitmaker told CNN that “I saw Highlife to be something which is enjoyed by both the young and the old…so I saw Highlife to be our way of life and If I wanted to be myselfe or be a Ghanaian then I wouldn’t do anything than HighLife”

Kwabena Kwabena play

Kwabena Kwabena
 

READ MORE:Tiwa Savage and husband filed for divorce

In the documentary, CNN described Kwabena Kwabena as a Ghanaian artiste working hard to keep his dream alive and the future of Highlife music.

Kwabena, delineated extensively that,”Highlife is revolving and when it’s my time am going to also revolve it”.

Kwabena Kwabena is currently out with his 5th album ‘Ahyesi’.

Songs on the ‘Ahyesi’ album include:, Tuamudaa, Obi Asa, Ensesa, Adansie, Adonai, Matwen abre and  Yedo Ye ho.

Watch Kwabena Kwabena’s interview on CNN below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Yvonne Okoro: "Your food tasted like rubbish mixed with water" - TV host mocks Sister Deborah Yvonne Okoro "Your food tasted like rubbish mixed with water" - TV host mocks Sister Deborah
Tiwa Savage: Why Nigerian singer and husband filed for divorce Tiwa Savage Why Nigerian singer and husband filed for divorce
Ghana Celebrity: Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in luxurious red Mercedes Ghana Celebrity Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in luxurious red Mercedes
Afia Schwarzenegger: TV host reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha Afia Schwarzenegger TV host reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha
Zylofon saga: Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger Zylofon saga Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger
Video: Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday Video Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday

Recommended Videos

Zylofon Media: Stonebwoy Will ‘Go Hungry’ If He Leaves Zylofon, Says Shatta Wale Zylofon Media Stonebwoy Will ‘Go Hungry’ If He Leaves Zylofon, Says Shatta Wale
Zylofon Beef: Zylofon CEO Apologises To Stonebwoy, Condemns Attack Zylofon Beef Zylofon CEO Apologises To Stonebwoy, Condemns Attack
Celebrity News: A-Plus Blasts Kumchacha Over Rift With Afia Schwarzenegger Celebrity News A-Plus Blasts Kumchacha Over Rift With Afia Schwarzenegger



Top Articles

1 Zylofon Brouhaha Stonebwoy reveals he fired gunshot in self-defensebullet
2 Audio This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGSbullet
3 Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga I wasn't there when he shot the gun - Bulldogbullet
4 Zylofon Media Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon,...bullet
5 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host reportedly arrested for verbally...bullet
6 Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga Transport manager of Zylofon Media...bullet
7 Video Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthdaybullet
8 Zylofon Media Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoybullet
9 Zylofon saga Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia...bullet
10 Ghana Celebrity Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in...bullet

Related Articles

Zylofon saga Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger
Kwaw Kese "Still, your killers not found" - rapper marks Fennec Okyere's 4th anniversary with sad message
Video Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha
Ghana Celebrity Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in luxurious red Mercedes

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
3 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
4 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
5 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
6 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
7 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
8 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
9 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money...bullet
10 Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with...bullet

Celebrities

Fennec Okyere
Kwaw Kese "Still, your killers not found" - rapper marks Fennec Okyere's 4th anniversary with sad message
REV.FIIFI KHAN AGYARKWAH
Rev. Fiifi Khan Agyakwa MUSIGA Administrator reported dead
Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesman
Stonebwoy Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media