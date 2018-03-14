Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Why Tiwa Savage and husband filed for divorce


Tiwa Savage Why Nigerian singer and husband filed for divorce

Tiwa and her husband, Tee Billz, failed to reconcile and so will be getting an official divorce as they go their separate ways after over 4 years together as husband and wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has reportedly made her peace with the failed union with her husband and will be walking away from the marriage when their divorce gets settled.

Tiwa and her husband, Tee Billz, failed to reconcile and so will be getting an official divorce as they go their separate ways after over 4 years together as husband and wife.

Tiwa Savage and TeeBillz play

Tiwa Savage and TeeBillz

READ MORE: TV host Afia Schwarzenegger reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha

Things really fell apart after that suicidal stunt where Tee Billz disgraced her and she responded with mind-blowing revelations about their marriage.

An insider told Tunezmedia that all moves to settle the pair fell through and he has quietly relocated to America. The divorce process was filed, it has been confirmed, however, no one knows if it is through yet.

The last time, Tee Billz was active on his Instagram handle was on November 14, 2017, and since then fans of the couple have been asking questions but no forthcoming answer from the father of four.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Celebrity: Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in luxurious red Mercedes Ghana Celebrity Nana Ama McBrown’s steps out in luxurious red Mercedes
Afia Schwarzenegger: TV host reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha Afia Schwarzenegger TV host reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha
Zylofon saga: Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger Zylofon saga Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger
Video: Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday Video Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday
Kwaw Kese: "Still, your killers not found" - rapper marks Fennec Okyere's 4th anniversary with sad message Kwaw Kese "Still, your killers not found" - rapper marks Fennec Okyere's 4th anniversary with sad message
Zylofon Media: Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon, says Shatta Wale Zylofon Media Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon, says Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Kwabena Kwabena Kwabena Kwabena
Zylofon Beef: Zylofon CEO Apologises To Stonebwoy, Condemns Attack Zylofon Beef Zylofon CEO Apologises To Stonebwoy, Condemns Attack
Celebrity News: A-Plus Blasts Kumchacha Over Rift With Afia Schwarzenegger Celebrity News A-Plus Blasts Kumchacha Over Rift With Afia Schwarzenegger



Top Articles

1 Zylofon Brouhaha Stonebwoy reveals he fired gunshot in self-defensebullet
2 Audio This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGSbullet
3 Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga I wasn't there when he shot the gun - Bulldogbullet
4 Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga Transport manager of Zylofon Media...bullet
5 Zylofon Media Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon,...bullet
6 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host reportedly arrested for verbally...bullet
7 Zylofon Media Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoybullet
8 Video Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthdaybullet
9 Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesmanbullet
10 Zylofon saga Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia...bullet

Related Articles

Kwaw Kese "Still, your killers not found" - rapper marks Fennec Okyere's 4th anniversary with sad message
Music Video Noble Nketsiah - Meto (I Will Sing) feat. Morris Babyface & Lemaine
Video Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha
New Music Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando (Prod. by B'Cole)

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
3 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
4 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
5 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
6 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
7 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
8 Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with police...bullet
9 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
10 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting...bullet

Celebrities

REV.FIIFI KHAN AGYARKWAH
Rev. Fiifi Khan Agyakwa MUSIGA Administrator reported dead
Stonebwoy Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media
Nana-Aba-Anamoah
Nana Ama Anamoah Black Queens won gold for Ghana; the Black Stars haven't in 30 years - Journalist
Deborah Vannesah
Sister Deborah Songstress glows in Kente kimono