Why Tiwa Savage and husband filed for divorce

Tiwa and her husband, Tee Billz, failed to reconcile and so will be getting an official divorce as they go their separate ways after over 4 years together as husband and wife.
An insider told Tunezmedia that all moves to settle the pair fell through and he has quietly relocated to America. The divorce process was filed, it has been confirmed, however, no one knows if it is through yet.
The last time, Tee Billz was active on his Instagram handle was on November 14, 2017, and since then fans of the couple have been asking questions but no forthcoming answer from the father of four.