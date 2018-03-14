Why Tiwa Savage and husband filed for divorce

news

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has reportedly made her peace with the failed union with her husband and will be walking away from the marriage when their divorce gets settled.

Tiwa and her husband, Tee Billz, failed to reconcile and so will be getting an official divorce as they go their separate ways after over 4 years together as husband and wife.

READ MORE: TV host Afia Schwarzenegger reportedly arrested for verbally assaulting Kumchacha

Things really fell apart after that suicidal stunt where Tee Billz disgraced her and she responded with mind-blowing revelations about their marriage.

An insider told Tunezmedia that all moves to settle the pair fell through and he has quietly relocated to America. The divorce process was filed, it has been confirmed, however, no one knows if it is through yet.

The last time, Tee Billz was active on his Instagram handle was on November 14, 2017, and since then fans of the couple have been asking questions but no forthcoming answer from the father of four.