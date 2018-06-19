Pulse.com.gh logo
Is this Shatta Wale getting a blowjob on Snapchat?


Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?

Shatta Wale decided to post a video showing two men (one of whom is presumed to be him) receiving a blowjob from an unidentified lady.

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale
Trust Shatta Wale to do the unthinkable and you would not be having false hopes.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king and controversy-loving artiste, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, took to Snapchat to display his usual shenanigans, albeit in a massively outrageous proportion.

The “Gringo” hitmaker, who is known to fully embrace controversy and scandal, decided to post a video showing two men (one of whom is presumed to be him) receiving a blowjob from an unidentified lady.

The artiste, most probably realising the intensity and gravity of his actions, hurriedly deleted the post after a few minutes, but that did not stop his many followers on the video sharing app from screen-recording it.

In the less-than a minute video, the lady, who's face is clearly shown, is seen on her knees busily moving her mouth between the two erected members of the unidentified men.

READ MORE: Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger

Almost instantly, social media went ablaze with many people condemning the act for his indiscretion.

Many have also been quick to state that it is indeed Shatta Wale in the video and even though the faces of the men are not shown, there is moaning from one of the men, sounding almost like Shatta Wale.

This would not be the first time Shatta Wale would have exposed himself on social media. Earlier in 2018, he posted a video on social media depicting him in a swimming pool with his penis on display.

 

