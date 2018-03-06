John Dumelo tears Akufo-Addo apart in just 46 words

news

President Nana AKufo-Addo Tuesday afternoon delivered a powerful Independence Day speech in which he spoke on a wide range of issues.

One of the most important issues he touched on was his Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

READ MORE: John Dumelo ranked most influential Ghanaian actor

He said: "It is time to pursue a path to prosperity and self-respect for our nation. A Ghana Beyond Aid is a prosperous and self-confident Ghana that is in charge of its economic destiny.

"Ghana Beyond Aid is not a pie in the sky notion, other countries, including some of our peers at independence have done exactly that. It is doable and we must believe that what others, with less resources, have done, we can do."

But not everyone was impressed with the President's speech.

One of just persons is versatile Ghanaian actor and National Democratic Congress sympathiser, John Dumelo.

Hours after the President's speech, he took to Twitter to tear the president apart in just 46 words.

According to him, there's nothing to celebrate after 61 years of Independence owning to the numerous challenges confronting the country, especially in the area of basic social amenities.

READ MORE: John Dumelo chides Nana Addo over incessant armed robbery attacks

He said: "On 2nd thoughts there’s nothing to celebrate. Pupils lie on their stomachs to study in Yikurugu, UER, teachers teach IT with no computers all over the country etc."

"Yet we budget millions to celebrate 6th March? Ghana without aid starts with us getting our priorities straight," he added.