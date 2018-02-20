news

John Dumelo has emerged as the most influential Ghanaian actor on social media for the year 2017.

This is according data collated by the Ghana Social Media Rankings, which is an initiative by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, Eazzy Social and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

The ranking was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

Dumleo was ranked number one among actors in Ghana after gaining over 1.1 Million new followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This means the actor’s total followership across the three aforementioned social media platforms now stands at a total of 7.6 million followers.

Actress Yvonne Nelson came in second place in the ranking, having also gained 1.3 million new followers across the three platforms.

The actress boats a total of over 7.8 million followers, making her the most followed Ghanaian actress on social media.

Demelo, however, beat the star actress to the number one spot due the superior engagement levels on his pages.

The likes of Jackie Appiah, Juliet Ibrahim, Lydia Forson and Joselyn Dumas followed in third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively on the list of most influential actors and actresses on social media.

The top 10 is concluded by Yvonne Okoro, Majid Michel, Van Vicker and Ama K Abebrese.

Full report on the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings are available on www.smrankings.org