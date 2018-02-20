Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

John Dumelo ranked most influential Ghanaian actor on social media


Social Media Rankings John Dumelo ranked most influential Ghanaian actor

The ranking was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

John Dumelo has emerged as the most influential Ghanaian actor on social media for the year 2017.

This is according data collated by the Ghana Social Media Rankings, which is an initiative by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, Eazzy Social and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

READ ALSO: Photos: Kaakie reveals last chat with Ebony Reigns

The ranking was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

play

 

Dumleo was ranked number one among actors in Ghana after gaining over 1.1 Million new followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This means the actor’s total followership across the three aforementioned social media platforms now stands at a total of 7.6 million followers.

Actress Yvonne Nelson came in second place in the ranking, having also gained 1.3 million new followers across the three platforms.

The actress boats a total of over 7.8 million followers, making her the most followed Ghanaian actress on social media.

play

 

READ ALSO: Breakup?: Is Juliet Ibrahim done with Iceberg Slim?

Demelo, however, beat the star actress to the number one spot due the superior engagement levels on his pages.

The likes of Jackie Appiah, Juliet Ibrahim, Lydia Forson and Joselyn Dumas followed in third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively on the list of most influential actors and actresses on social media.

The top 10 is concluded by Yvonne Okoro, Majid Michel, Van Vicker and Ama K Abebrese.

Full report on the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings are available on www.smrankings.org

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Will Smith: Actor thanks fans in 43 different languages after hitting 10m followers on Instagram Will Smith Actor thanks fans in 43 different languages after hitting 10m followers on Instagram
Photos: Kaakie reveals last chat with Ebony Reigns Photos Kaakie reveals last chat with Ebony Reigns
Breakup? Is Juliet Ibrahim done with Iceberg Slim? Breakup? Is Juliet Ibrahim done with Iceberg Slim?
Catherine Afeku: Musicians should make a bold statement on road safety - Minister Catherine Afeku Musicians should make a bold statement on road safety - Minister
Management: Ebony was riding in Owusu Bempah’s car for spiritual protection- Abeiku Santana discloses Management Ebony was riding in Owusu Bempah’s car for spiritual protection- Abeiku Santana discloses
Video: Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked to celebrate Ebony's birthday Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked to celebrate Ebony's birthday

Recommended Videos

Ebony's 1 Week Celebration: Ebony Used Her Talent To The Glory Of God - Ursula Owusu Ebony's 1 Week Celebration Ebony Used Her Talent To The Glory Of God - Ursula Owusu
Pulse Events: Shatta Weeps As He Speaks At Ebony's 1 Week Celebration Pulse Events Shatta Weeps As He Speaks At Ebony's 1 Week Celebration
Celebrity News: I prefer older women to young girls – KIDI reveals Celebrity News I prefer older women to young girls – KIDI reveals



Top Articles

1 Ebony's one week memorial service is underwaybullet
2 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked to celebrate Ebony's...bullet
3 Ebony's Death Check out first photos from the one-week celebration...bullet
4 Ebony Dead A week after here is how Ebony’s accident scene looksbullet
5 RIP Ebony to be buried March 17bullet
6 Management Ebony was riding in Owusu Bempah’s car for...bullet
7 Catherine Afeku Musicians should make a bold statement on...bullet
8 Ebony's Death Afia Schwarzenegger blasts counsellor...bullet
9 Watch "Ebony Reigns' driver lied about motor accident" -...bullet
10 Ebony's One Week Shatta Wale breaks down in tears as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
3 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
4 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
5 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
6 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
7 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet
8 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
9 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing...bullet
10 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui...bullet

Celebrities

Ebony's Memorial Service Shatta Wale launches stinging attack on media
Photo Kuame Eugene shows off his brand new car
Ebony's Death This is why Ebony's dad is not wearing black clothes to mourn his daughter
Ebony's Death Countryman Songo takes over Ebony memorial