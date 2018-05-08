news

Juliet Ibrahim dropped a “disappointed” emoji on Nicki Minaj’s photo, airing her disappointment in the outfit the rapper rocked for the MET Gala 2018.

Where there are saints, there are sinners. So says Nicki Minaj who sported a devilishly red Oscar de la Renta gown with plunging neckline, high front slit, long train and multi-layered hand dip dyed tulle coat.. The rapper used the occasion to announce the title of her new album 'Queen'.

READ MORE: Lady Prempeh ties the knot

Nicki Minaj was a style star at the Met Gala. She was accessorized with a beaded headpiece that had small red crosses, several sparkling bracelets and ruby red rings.

Juliet's “disappointed” smiley didn’t go down well with TeamNickiMinaj dragged her to filth on her Instagram post.