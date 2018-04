news

Musician Dennis Nana Dwamena also known in showbiz as KiDi has revealed that he didn’t plan to become a musician.

Speaking in an interview on GH one TV, he said that even though he grew up in a music-loving family, becoming a musician was not something he planned for.

However, he maintained that he has no regrets as a person after choosing music as his main career.

“Although I grew up from a music-loving family my father used to play high-life music every day in the house but I never planned to become a musician or to use music as my main work unlike other musicians it just happened,” he said.