King Promise says he has never had a girlfriend

news

Ghanaian musician King Promise has had some hits make waves in Ghana. Gregory Bortey Promise Newman went national with his song ‘Oh Yeah’ and has since followed up with other hits like ‘Selfish’ and the recent ‘CCTV’.

In an interview on Celebrity Fanzone, King Promise talked about his love life and how he lives off the radar. The singer disclosed he is an indoor person and doesn’t like going on dates.

Explaining further, the ‘Oh Yeah’ hitmaker and Best New Artiste nominee at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards said he has never had a girlfriend.

READ MORE: Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela'

“I have never gone on dates. I have been on two dates my whole life because I have never had a girlfriend. The first time I went on a date was three years ago and it happened twice after,” Gregory Bortey Promise Newman said.

Talking about how his lifestyle has slightly changed with respect to what he does now, he disclosed there is a “lot of stuff” he used to do and can “no longer do”.

“I will order the ‘waakye’ and take home. I am always home,” the Ghanaian musician said of his past.

King Promise who has mostly performed at weddings since his break into the Ghanaian music scenes was a performing artiste at the wedding of Duncan Williams’ son. The musician was pleased to show his talent in front of the president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries.