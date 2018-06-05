Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

KKD celebrates his 80-year-old dad


Hurray!!! KKD celebrates his 80-year-old dad like every proud son should

Radio/Television personality KKD celebrates his dad as he turns a year older.

Ace Broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah popularly known as KKD celebrates the birthday of his loving dad, Opanin Kwasi Darkwah as he turns 80 today.

The Radio/Television personality took to his Instagram to celebrate his dad.

KKD showered love on his dad by beautifully captioning the image with such adorable words:

"Happy Birthday, Dad. Opanin Kwasi Darkwah, proud son of the Adansi, a descendant of the industrious builders of houses and erudite communicators of Adansi Dompoase. May you live long in Godliness and good health, wisdom and wealth, dignity, beauty and prosperity. I love and honour you no end,"he wrote.

His dad was one of the few people who stood with him throughout his court case.

