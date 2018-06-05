KKD celebrates his 80-year-old dad

Radio/Television personality KKD celebrates his dad as he turns a year older.
The Radio/Television personality took to his Instagram to celebrate his dad.
KKD showered love on his dad by beautifully captioning the image with such adorable words:
"Happy Birthday, Dad. Opanin Kwasi Darkwah, proud son of the Adansi, a descendant of the industrious builders of houses and erudite communicators of Adansi Dompoase. May you live long in Godliness and good health, wisdom and wealth, dignity, beauty and prosperity. I love and honour you no end,"he wrote.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD. Opanin Kwasi Darkwah, proud son of the Adansi, descendant of the industrious builders of houses and erudite communicators of Adansi Dompoase. May you live long in Godliness and good health, wisdom and wealth, dignity, beauty and prosperity. I love and honour you no end. #Happybirthday #dad #father #love #dignity #cultured #king #dapper #gentleman #blessed #thankful
READ MORE: Lovely photos of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend on a romantic holiday in Italy
His dad was one of the few people who stood with him throughout his court case.