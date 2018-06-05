Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola on a romantic holiday in Italy


Love-birds Lovely photos of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend on a romantic holiday in Italy

Mr Eazi and his billionaire girlfriend Temi Otedola embark on a romantic holiday in Italy.

  

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and his lovely girlfriend, Temi Otedola are currently in Tuscany in Italy for a romantic getaway,following Mr Eazi’s London shows.

The couple shared photos on their respective Instagram pages but Mr Eazi shared a picture of  him and his girlfriend them together having lunch at a luxury wine resort, along with a super cute and cheeky caption.

He wrote:

“Keeping up with Eazi & @jtofashion ( Thank you @conti_di_san_bonifacio for treating the happy boy & his Super Blogger Girlfriend to a great Time )”

Temi tweeted earlier in the week:





Mr Eazi's Girlfriend Temi

 

Mr Eazi and Girlfriend Temi

Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi's Girlfriend Temi
