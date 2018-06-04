Rosemond Brown begs Moesha at Golden Movie Awards

news

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown has apologised to Moesha Buduong for the comments she made against her infamous CNN interview.

Moesha’s infamous comment on Ghana’s economy when interviewed by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour was the talk of the town.

She was trolled by her own socialites and celebrity friends. It will be recalled that actress Rosemond Brown who was spotted braless at this year VGMAs said that "Moesha Buduong is cheap that is why she keeps sleeping with big men for cheap things."

In an interviewed by Joy News, Rosemond Brown confirmed to the host that she also sleeps with big men in exchange for real properties and not just renting of apartments.

Video Vixen and Actress Rosemond who was present at the just ended Golden Movie Awards was spotted apologising to Moesha for the comment she made against her infamous CNN interview.

On the red carpet was Moesha hosting the GMA 2018 held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, where Rosemond came from nowhere, knelt and apologised for the comments she made against her.