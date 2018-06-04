Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rosemond Brown begs Moesha at Golden Movie Awards


Unity Rosemond Brown apologised to Moesha at Golden Movie Awards

Actress Rosemond Brown begs Moesha for the comments she made against her infamous CNN interview.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown has apologised to Moesha Buduong for the comments she made against her infamous CNN interview.

Moesha’s infamous comment on Ghana’s economy when interviewed by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour was the talk of the town.

She was trolled by her own socialites and celebrity friends. It will be recalled that actress Rosemond Brown who was spotted braless at this year VGMAs said that "Moesha Buduong is cheap that is why she keeps sleeping with big men for cheap things."

In an interviewed by Joy News, Rosemond Brown confirmed to the host that she also sleeps with big men in exchange for real properties and not just renting of apartments.

Rosemond Brown apologising to Moesha Buduong. play Rosemond Brown apologising to Moesha Buduong.

READ MORE: Afia Schwarzenneger threatens to expose celebrities who visit Dr Obengfo's hospital

Video Vixen and Actress Rosemond who was present at the just ended Golden Movie Awards was spotted apologising to Moesha for the comment she made against her infamous CNN interview.

On the red carpet was Moesha hosting the GMA 2018 held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, where Rosemond came from nowhere, knelt and apologised for the comments she made against her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Sarkodie: Rapper reveals why he loves Shatta Wale Sarkodie Rapper reveals why he loves Shatta Wale
Sarkodie: Rapper breaks silence on his 'arrogant' appearance Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on his 'arrogant' appearance
Anas Exposé: Sarkodie backs Anas’ method of investigation Anas Exposé Sarkodie backs Anas’ method of investigation
Issues: Afia Schwarzenegger to drop names of celebs who are clients of Obengfo hospital Issues Afia Schwarzenegger to drop names of celebs who are clients of Obengfo hospital
Photos: Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet Photos Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet
Revelation: Gays and lesbians in control of movie industry -veteran actor reveals Revelation Gays and lesbians in control of movie industry -veteran actor reveals

Recommended Videos

2018 Golden Movie Awards: Rosemond Brown kneels to beg Moesha on red carpet 2018 Golden Movie Awards Rosemond Brown kneels to beg Moesha on red carpet
Celebrites: Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July Celebrites Sarkodie to Marry Tracy Sarkcess in July
Celebrity News: 2 Ghanaian acts to perform at Queen Elizabeth's birthday party Celebrity News 2 Ghanaian acts to perform at Queen Elizabeth's birthday party



Top Articles

1 Photos Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internetbullet
2 Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a...bullet
3 Rumour Has It Sarkodie set to marry Tracy Sarkcess in July according...bullet
4 Issues Afia Schwarzenegger to drop names of celebs who are clients...bullet
5 Revelation Gays and lesbians in control of movie industry...bullet
6 Patapizzy! 6 photos of Patapaa that are basically awesome than...bullet
7 Sarkodie Rapper reveals why he loves Shatta Walebullet
8 Video Afia Schwarzenneger threatens to expose celebrities...bullet
9 Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on his 'arrogant' appearancebullet
10 Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzybullet

Related Articles

Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose
Unity Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager
Video Afia Schwarzenneger threatens to expose celebrities who visit Dr Obengfo's hospital
Photos DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital
Rumour Has It Sarkodie set to marry Tracy Sarkcess in July according to reports
Photos Kwesi Nyantakyi’s wife and children pop-up on the internet
Anas Exposé Sarkodie backs Anas’ method of investigation

Top Videos

1 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
2 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
5 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
6 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncébullet
7 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
8 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
9 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking...bullet
10 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet

Celebrities

DJ Abrantie and family
Photos DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital
Music History-making Samini to perform at Upstream Music Festival
Sherifa Gunu
Unity Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager
Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyonce
Video Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé