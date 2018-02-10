Kofi Adjorlolo: give artiste of the year to Ebony

news

Following the death of Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, aka Ebony, many in the entertainment industry have called on the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to award her the Artiste of the Year.

They have argued that she was in pole position to sweep the coveted award before she died in a fatal crash Thursday night while on her way back from a visit to her mother.

One of such is veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo, who has called for Ebony to be given the Artiste of the Year posthumously.

“Like we all know, [2018 VGMA] Artiste of the Year, they have to decide to give it to her posthumously,” 3news quoted him as saying.

“What saddens me is that this girl is dead and gone with all the talent,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku, has said the late Dancehall star will get a befitting burial from the government.

She said this government will do, in consultation with the late singer’s family.

"We will consult with the family to give our Songstress a befitting send-off,” the minister said.

She, also, urged for respect for Ebony’s family in this sorrowful time. She said, “I wish however to caution against the indiscriminate sharing of the accident images and ask that we respect the sanctity and dignity of our dear departed Sister in this very difficult time.