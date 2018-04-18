Kuami Eugene dedicates his awards to mum

news

Ghanaian afrobeat Kuami Eugene has shared a photo of himself with the awards he bagged at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to his Instagram page with a touching caption.

He wrote: “Mama, ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to make you proud. I know I put you through a lot of sh!t; I'm sorry the calling was loud. Your Son Is A Star Now.

From his caption, Kuami Eugene obviously recognizes the immense contributions his mother has made in his life to make him what he is now and the post is indeed very emotional.

In an earlier interview on GHOne TV, Kuami Eugene revealed that growing up, he was stubborn that his stubbornness nearly killed his mother, just like any other mother feels about her child.

According to Kuami Eugene, at a time that his mother thought that he was in school, he had left school without the permission of school authorities to town.

He said he went to live with one music producer in the Eastern Region all because he wanted to pursue his music career. When his mom got wind of the fact that her son had left school, she became worried, and even depressed when he was later expelled from the school.

However, Kuami Eugene has not disappointed the mother with the path he chose. Though he couldn’t complete his senior high school education as the mother had anticipated, he is now a “Rockstar” and the mom is definitely a happy person again. He won the "New Artiste of the Year" and the "Highlife Song of the Year" at the 2018 VGMAs.