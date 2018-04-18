Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony?


Interestingly, there has been rumours that the late Ebony's father is going to take the money which was given to the daughter last weekend on the VGMA.

play
Aside the plaque, everyone is aware that the VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ also takes home a sum of GHc 10,000 and for this year, a free DStv decoder in addition.

The fact that, this is the first time an artiste is winning the award posthumously, it has generated the question on what happens to her benefits.

What has become thorny is the question of who takes receipt of the prize money considering the fact that, the father of Ebony, Mr Opoku Kwarteng, is in possession of all 3 awards won over the weekend.

Parents of the Late Ebony play Parents of the Late Ebony

The issue of who takes charge of the money is being raised also because of the ranting of Mr Kwarteng over the weekend on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ that he’s not privy to revenue generated by her daughter on all music streaming platforms.

So the interesting part is, Who takes the GHc10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management?

Bullet play Bullet

Ebony became the first female artiste to win the coveted ‘Artist of the Year’ honour in the 19-year history of one of the biggest awards in Africa. She also won the ‘Afro-Pop Song of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’ categories. Her Manager, Bullet, won the ‘Songwriter of the Year’ for penning the hit song, ‘Maame Hw3’.

On the plaques, Mr Kwarteng stated that he’s keeping them because they were won by her daughter, Ebony.

“These are awards won by the queen and I am keeping them" ,he told Prince Tsegah on Hitz Fm, who wanted to know if he would give the awards to Management.

There has not been any response from Charterhouse on who takes the Ghc 10,000 prize money for Ebony.

