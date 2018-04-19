Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kurl Songx disappointed in VGMA organisers


Kurl Songx Highlife artiste disappointed in VGMA organisers

Kurl Songx is mad over his exclusion in VGMA Male Vocal category.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian musician, Kurl Songx is disappointed in Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), for failing to nominate him in the “Best Male Vocalist” of the year.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Kurl said he couldn’t fathom why the VGMA board will exclude him from the “Best Male Vocalist” of the year.

The 24-year-old music star said though he filed for the Male Vocalist of the year yet the VGMA board didn’t consider his nomination.

He also lamented over the failure of the organisers to nominate his song ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ featuring Sarkodie for “Highlife” category.

To him, it was wrong for the organisers to place his song in the “Afropop Song of the Year” category.

Kurl Songx play Kurl Songx

READ MORE: Kuami Eugene dedicates his awards to mum

Kaywa also disclosed that Mark Okraku Mantey, who happens to be part of the board apologized claiming it was an oversight for not considering Kurl Songx in the male vocal category.

Kurl Songx won the popular reality music television show, MTN Hitmaker 5 last year, shrugging off tense competition from the likes of F9, Eugene and Sir Tino.

Joe Mettle beat King Promise, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Mugeez and Samini to win the Male Vocalist of the year at the 19th edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The VGMAs brouhaha seems unending as many artistes who were unable to win in their various categories have expressed displeasure over the scheme.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

VGMA Aftermath: Ebony’s management to visit her grave with awards VGMA Aftermath Ebony’s management to visit her grave with awards
Rosemond Brown: Actress proud of dating 50-year-old man for wealth Rosemond Brown Actress proud of dating 50-year-old man for wealth
Afia Schwarzenegger: TV host’s bedroom mystery man finally found? Afia Schwarzenegger TV host’s bedroom mystery man finally found?
Joey B: Stop teasing artistes when they don’t win awards - rapper Joey B Stop teasing artistes when they don’t win awards - rapper
Patapaa: 'One Corner’ is senseless but you still dance to it - singer Patapaa 'One Corner’ is senseless but you still dance to it - singer
Becca: Singer honoured as 'African Female Artiste of the Year' Becca Singer honoured as 'African Female Artiste of the Year'

Recommended Videos

Video: I'm proud of my sagging breasts - Rosemond Brown Video I'm proud of my sagging breasts - Rosemond Brown
Yvonne Nelson: Actress and her daughter are gracing the cover of Agoo magazine Yvonne Nelson Actress and her daughter are gracing the cover of Agoo magazine
Singer: Becca honored as African Female artiste of the year Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the year



Top Articles

1 Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to...bullet
2 VGMA Aftermath Ebony’s dad react to Bullet ‘replacing’ Ebony at VGMAbullet
3 Photos Criss Waddle shows off fleet of expensive carsbullet
4 MzVee Dancehall artiste denies leaked sex tape rumoursbullet
5 VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases...bullet
6 Behind Bars Singer Diamond Platinumz arrested over explicit videosbullet
7 Celebrity Couple Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa look damn cute...bullet
8 SA to Ghana Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoybullet
9 VGMA Aftermath Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for...bullet
10 Moesha Boduong ‘Let the saints cast the stones’ –...bullet

Related Articles

American Singer R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation
SA to Ghana Nasty C finally meets Stonebwoy
Moesha Boduong Amanpour defends Moesha; says women must be allowed to speak freely about sex
VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results
VGMA Aftermath Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management?
VGMA Aftermath Kuami Eugene dedicates his awards to mum

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
6 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet
7 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
8 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
9 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
10 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre...bullet

Celebrities

Kuami Eugene
VGMA Aftermath Kuami Eugene dedicates his awards to mum
R Kelly
American Singer R Kelly faces fresh sexual misconduct allegation
Tonto Dike
Birthday Tonto Dikeh celebrates son King Andre as he turns 2 years today
Nasty C
Nasty C SA rapper anxious to meet Stonebwoy