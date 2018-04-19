Kurl Songx disappointed in VGMA organisers

news

Ghanaian musician, Kurl Songx is disappointed in Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), for failing to nominate him in the “Best Male Vocalist” of the year.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Kurl said he couldn’t fathom why the VGMA board will exclude him from the “Best Male Vocalist” of the year.

The 24-year-old music star said though he filed for the Male Vocalist of the year yet the VGMA board didn’t consider his nomination.

He also lamented over the failure of the organisers to nominate his song ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ featuring Sarkodie for “Highlife” category.

To him, it was wrong for the organisers to place his song in the “Afropop Song of the Year” category.

Kaywa also disclosed that Mark Okraku Mantey, who happens to be part of the board apologized claiming it was an oversight for not considering Kurl Songx in the male vocal category.

Kurl Songx won the popular reality music television show, MTN Hitmaker 5 last year, shrugging off tense competition from the likes of F9, Eugene and Sir Tino.

Joe Mettle beat King Promise, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Mugeez and Samini to win the Male Vocalist of the year at the 19th edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The VGMAs brouhaha seems unending as many artistes who were unable to win in their various categories have expressed displeasure over the scheme.