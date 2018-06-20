Presenter Nana Ama Anamoah turned 32 yesterday and loved ones were there to make her day.
Present was the CEO of EIB Network Bola Ray, celebrity lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, actress Salma Mumin, her co-news anchors Berla Mundi and Serwaa together with some friends and family. The party was entirely a surprise and put together by her colleagues.
Nana Aba Anamoah is seen in the photos we got kind courtesy ‘Swag Of Africa’ photography with much astonishment and excitement on her face. She was also gifted by those present to some lavish gifts and the entire celebration was beautifully scored with some soothing tunes from a saxophonist.