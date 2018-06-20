news

TV host and award-winning journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah celebrated her birthday yesterday and loved ones including some stuff of the ‘Excellence In Broadcasting’ (EIB) Network made it a memorable one for her with a surprise birthday party.

Present was the CEO of EIB Network Bola Ray, celebrity lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, actress Salma Mumin, her co-news anchors Berla Mundi and Serwaa together with some friends and family. The party was entirely a surprise and put together by her colleagues.

Nana Aba Anamoah is seen in the photos we got kind courtesy ‘Swag Of Africa’ photography with much astonishment and excitement on her face. She was also gifted by those present to some lavish gifts and the entire celebration was beautifully scored with some soothing tunes from a saxophonist.