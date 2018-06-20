Pulse.com.gh logo
Loved ones surprise Nana Aba Anamoah with a birthday party


Celebrity Birthday Bola Ray, Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin and others surprise Nana Aba Anamoah with a birthday party

Presenter Nana Ama Anamoah turned 32 yesterday and loved ones were there to make her day.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play
TV host and award-winning journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah celebrated her birthday yesterday and loved ones including some stuff of the ‘Excellence In Broadcasting’ (EIB) Network made it a memorable one for her with a surprise birthday party.

Present was the CEO of EIB Network Bola Ray, celebrity lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, actress Salma Mumin, her co-news anchors Berla Mundi and Serwaa together with some friends and family. The party was entirely a surprise and put together by her colleagues.

play

 

Nana Aba Anamoah is seen in the photos we got kind courtesy ‘Swag Of Africa’ photography with much astonishment and excitement on her face. She was also gifted by those present to some lavish gifts and the entire celebration was beautifully scored with some soothing tunes from a saxophonist.

play

 

play

 

play

 

