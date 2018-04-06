Nana Aba Anamoah is now a part of Accra Great Olympics

news

Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has been made the new Head of Marketing, Sponsorship and Branding for Ghanaian club Accra Great Olympics.

Nana Aba Anamoah who works for GHOne Tv at the EIB Network will now be part of a newly constituted Accra Great Olympics Management Committee.

This new management committee will look to oversee and restructure the Accra based club in order to ensure it returns to the Ghana Premier League.

In a press release signed by Board Chairman Maj. (Rtd) Nii Amarkai Amarteifio and Vice Chairman Fadi Fatal

The new mamanagement team will have Oloboi Commodore as Chief Executive Officer, Ato Coleman in charge of Strategy and Business Development.

Samuel Wellington is the Head of Finance, Ebenezer Alavanyo is the Secretary of the Club with Reuben Laryea being the Welfare Officer.

Saint Emmanuel Osei retains his position as the Public Relations Officer of the club.

Accra Great Olympics are now in the Division One League after finishing 14 in the 2016/2017 season of the Ghana Premier League.