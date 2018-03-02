Maame Dokono accuses NDC of destroying her career

news

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has pointed accusing fingers at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for making attempts to destroy her career.

Maame Dokono was once a known member of the NDC and even contested as a parliamentary candidate for Nyafuman in the Birim North District on the ticket of the party during the 2000 elections.

However, she ditched them to join main rivals the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run up to the 2008 elections.

The veteran actress believes her decision to leave the then in-power NDC riffled a few features in the party, which led to them wanting her downfall.

She accused the NDC of trying to destroy her name by alleging that she was operating an “illegal” orphanage.

According to her, all her troubles at the time were “political” which she believes were orchestrated by the NDC to pull her down.

She added that the party went as far as dissuading movie producers from casting her in movies, in a bid to destroy her acting career.

“It was very political…I [had] a license but I had not renewed it. It was not illegal because I was operating the orphanage and they were bringing the children to me. Why should they bring the children to me if they knew it was illegal, most of the children were even taken to orphanages that were not registered,” Maame Dokono said on the Starr Chat show on Starr FM.

“I had registered an NGO and every year I had to go and renew it, that is what I knew and I decided to use my house as a shelter. It wasn’t even meant for children alone, it was meant for women and men who were distressed…and the social welfare knew about it and OSU children’s home also knew about it.”

The 71-year-old has been off television screens in recent years, but made a stunning comeback when she featured in the stage play “Love is Politics” which was performed at the National Theatre on Valentine’s day.