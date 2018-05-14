Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mcbrown warns Ghanaians discussing her inability to give birth


God's Time Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about her not having a child

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has asked Ghanaians to stop discussing her inability to give birth.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Felicity Ama Agyemang known in showbiz as Nana Ama McBrown has warned Ghanaians who wake up each and everyday to discuss issues on the actress not having a child.

The Kumawood star actress in a conversation on Celebrity Ride show made it clear that she has had enough of it.

"One issue I want Ghanaians to stop talking about is why Nana Ama McBrown does not have a child," Nana Ama McBrown told Zionfelix.

According to her, it is not her desire not to give birth since she would be happy to have a child with her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

“I don’t think there’s any woman who would not like to have a child when she gets married. So, I want to see a combination of me and my husband.

“Sometimes people talk and you ask your self why the internet was even invented,” she continued.

The 40-year-old actress revealed that she has made several efforts to solve the child birth issues  and has left the rest to God to take control.

Nana Ama McBrown play Nana Ama McBrown

READ MORE: Gifty Anti says she never thought she would ever get pregnant

McBrown further aired that at times she wonders the kind of human beings God created since they comment on other people’s issues without thinking twice.

"Some people talk about certain issues as is they are not human beings," Nana Ama said.

The multi-talented entertainer further opined that God should have been selective with the kind of people he created but “He is God and that is why you cannot understand him”.

When asked if she sometimes cries about her inability to get pregnant, the ‘Side Chick Gang’ actress further stated that she has never shed tears over what the public say about her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Celebrity wedding: 5 photos that will make John Dumelo’s crushes jealous Celebrity wedding 5 photos that will make John Dumelo’s crushes jealous
Celebrity wedding: 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one Celebrity wedding 13 photos of John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya that will make you wait for the perfect one
Media personality: Gifty Anti says she never thought she would ever get pregnant Media personality Gifty Anti says she never thought she would ever get pregnant
Wedding: Mahama storms Dumelo's wedding Wedding Mahama storms Dumelo's wedding
John Dumelo's Wedding: Yvonne Nelson congratulates John Dumelo John Dumelo's Wedding Yvonne Nelson congratulates John Dumelo
John Dumelo's Wedding: More photos and unknown facts about John Dumelo’s wife John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts about John Dumelo’s wife

Recommended Videos

Mother's Day: Nana Aba's baby daddy wishes her well on Mother's Day Mother's Day Nana Aba's baby daddy wishes her well on Mother's Day
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley: I am the tree of rap; Current rappers are branches Gyedu-Blay Ambolley I am the tree of rap; Current rappers are branches
Celebrity News: I have had to dumb down my rap to suit the masses – E.L Celebrity News I have had to dumb down my rap to suit the masses – E.L



Top Articles

1 Ewe Eagle "Cut the press release sermon": Stonebwoy demands apology from...bullet
2 John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts about John...bullet
3 John Dumelo See the first photo from actors's weddingbullet
4 Wedding Mahama storms Dumelo's weddingbullet
5 Issues John Dumelo's wedding lands KOD in trouble with female celebsbullet
6 Dumelo As movie star gets ready to marry, his alleged ex is...bullet
7 Wedding In photos: Celebrity guests at John Dumelo's weddingbullet
8 Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-bebullet
9 John Dumelo's Wedding Yvonne Nelson congratulates John...bullet
10 Ethnic Row Zylofon music dissociates itself from Willi...bullet

Related Articles

John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts about John Dumelo’s wife
Wedding Mahama storms Dumelo's wedding
Wedding In photos: Celebrity guests at John Dumelo's wedding
Ewe Eagle "Cut the press release sermon": Stonebwoy demands apology from Zylofon music over Ewe slur
Ethnic Row Zylofon music dissociates itself from Willi Roi's "Ewe-Eagle" comment
Yvonne Okoro Why men are afraid to ask female celebrities out - actress shares her story
Afia Schwarzenegger Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host
VIDEO Prophet explains why Castro is not dead
Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the internet

Top Videos

1 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
2 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
3 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
4 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
5 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
6 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
7 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
8 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
9 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
10 Video Stonebwoy performs at Sogakopebullet

Celebrities

Ewe Eagle Zylofon music top executive in ethnic row
Yvonne-Okoro
Media Personality Yvonne Okoro jabs KOD
Miyaki
Vision Music Group Signee Miyaki completes High School
Kurl Songx
Game Boys I don't see anything wrong about fraud boys - Kurl Songx