Felicity Ama Agyemang known in showbiz as Nana Ama McBrown has warned Ghanaians who wake up each and everyday to discuss issues on the actress not having a child.

The Kumawood star actress in a conversation on Celebrity Ride show made it clear that she has had enough of it.

"One issue I want Ghanaians to stop talking about is why Nana Ama McBrown does not have a child," Nana Ama McBrown told Zionfelix.

According to her, it is not her desire not to give birth since she would be happy to have a child with her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

“I don’t think there’s any woman who would not like to have a child when she gets married. So, I want to see a combination of me and my husband.

“Sometimes people talk and you ask your self why the internet was even invented,” she continued.

The 40-year-old actress revealed that she has made several efforts to solve the child birth issues and has left the rest to God to take control.

McBrown further aired that at times she wonders the kind of human beings God created since they comment on other people’s issues without thinking twice.

"Some people talk about certain issues as is they are not human beings," Nana Ama said.

The multi-talented entertainer further opined that God should have been selective with the kind of people he created but “He is God and that is why you cannot understand him”.

When asked if she sometimes cries about her inability to get pregnant, the ‘Side Chick Gang’ actress further stated that she has never shed tears over what the public say about her.