Gifty Anti says she never thought she would ever get pregnant

Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter, Gifty Anti has said that she had doubts she would ever get pregnant when she initially got married.

Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter, Gifty Anti has said that she had doubts she would ever get pregnant when she initially got married to her husband Nana Ansah Kwao IV, in 2015.

 In an interview with GHOne TV. Gifty Anti said that because of her age at the time she got married, she wasn’t sure if she would be able to give birth and even she discussed that with her husband to decide on if he still wants to go ahead and marry her.

I didn’t think it will happen. I had always wanted a child, I had tried before it didn’t happen, so for me, it is well with my soul, I had accepted.”

She added; “my husband and I had a long conversation about the possibility of pregnancy before we married and he was content with the fact that we may never have children. I guess it was not that difficult for him because he has other children as well”.

Gifty Anti and husband play Gifty Anti and husband

She continued, it was a revival at Wisdom Hospital the very day the news of her pregnancy was broken to her. She recalled that on the Christmas eve, 24th December she wasn’t feeling too well only to be told she was pregnant.

“I was told to do a urine and a blood test but before the blood test could come the lab technician just came out singing and said it is positive” She stated.

Gifty who is 47 years old, got married to a king in 2015.

