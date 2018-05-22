Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband

news

Lawrence Abrokwah has clearly moved on after his failed marriage to media personality, Valentina Agyeiwah, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger.



After spending the last few months in and out of courts over their divorce, Mr. Abrokwah is madly in love with an actress and the lovebirds can't help but post intimate photos on social media.



Alleged Ghanaian actress, Kezia Dauh has shared a couple of photos of herself and Mr. Abrokwah and the captions clearly suggest the power of love.

In one post, she wrote, “No matter the circumstances u will always be in my....".





Here are 5 photos of Kezia: