Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband


Photos Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband

See photos of Kezia Duah who shared the romantic pictures of herself and Abrowah on Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lawrence Abrokwah has clearly moved on after his failed marriage to media personality, Valentina Agyeiwah, popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger.


After spending the last few months in and out of courts over their divorce, Mr. Abrokwah is madly in love with an actress and the lovebirds can't help but post intimate photos on social media.

Alleged Ghanaian actress, Kezia Dauh has shared a couple of photos of herself and  Mr. Abrokwah and the captions clearly suggest the power of love.

play

READ MORE: Has Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband found love again?


In one post, she wrote, “No matter the circumstances u will always be in my....".

No matter the circumstances u will always be in my

A post shared by Kazia Duah (Actress) (@keziagee) on


 

Here are 5 photos of Kezia:

play Keziah Duah

play Keziah Duah

play Keziah Duah

play Keziah Duah

play Keziah Duah
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday Photos Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday
In Your Face: Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make Afia Schwarzenegger jealous In Your Face Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make Afia Schwarzenegger jealous
Akosua Agyapong: Veteran singer talks nudity and fame Akosua Agyapong Veteran singer talks nudity and fame
Revealed: Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss Shatta Wale Revealed Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss Shatta Wale
New Love: Has Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband found love again? New Love Has Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband found love again?
Surprising: Here's why Hammer resigned as MUSIGA's director of hiplife Surprising Here's why Hammer resigned as MUSIGA's director of hiplife

Recommended Videos

I Married A Fan: Stonebwoy reveals how he 'conned' his wife Louisa (VIDEO) I Married A Fan Stonebwoy reveals how he 'conned' his wife Louisa (VIDEO)
Celebrity News: Beyoncé purchases church in New Orleans Celebrity News Beyoncé purchases church in New Orleans
Fuse ODG: Artist secures land for a high school and university in Akosombo Fuse ODG Artist secures land for a high school and university in Akosombo



Top Articles

1 Offset Migos rapper shares photos of car crashbullet
2 New property Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000bullet
3 Singer Stonebwoy reveals how he 'wooed' his wife Louisabullet
4 Mrs Dumelo John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about her...bullet
5 Photo Kuami Eugene flaunts his 99-year-old ‘fresh’ grandmotherbullet
6 Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaabullet
7 Videos Tonto Dikeh ministers to thousands at church in South...bullet
8 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a...bullet
9 Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s...bullet
10 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host says divorce can sometimes...bullet

Related Articles

Self-aggrandizement Samini says he is the originator of Dancehall music
Music Zylofon music admits "complicated" relationship with stonebwoy
False News Bisa Kdei debunks US arrest rumours
New property Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000
Singer Stonebwoy reveals how he 'wooed' his wife Louisa
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host says divorce can sometimes be a blessing (Video)
Speedy Recovery Mzbel shades NDC for abandoning her after accident
Videos Tonto Dikeh ministers to thousands at church in South Africa
Photo Kuami Eugene flaunts his 99-year-old ‘fresh’ grandmother
Surprising Here's why Hammer resigned as MUSIGA's director of hiplife

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
5 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
6 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his...bullet
7 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
8 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking...bullet
9 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

AFRIMA 2018 Nana Addo meets African music stars at AFRIMA 2018 Calendar Unveiling in Accra
Mzbel and MP who visited her
Speedy Recovery Mzbel shades NDC for abandoning her after accident
Self-aggrandizement Samini says he is the originator of Dancehall music
Music Zylofon music admits "complicated" relationship with stonebwoy