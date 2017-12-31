MUSIGA Grand Ball :  I hope no one paid to sit close to me - Akufo-Addo jokes at MUSIGA event

news

Following claims that expatriate businesses were charged between $25,000 and $100,000 to sit close to the him, now the president wants to make sure people who sit close to him at events have not be asked to pay money.

READ MORE: Efia Odo reveals how many men she's slept with

The matter has become a subject of parliamentary enquiry after the Speaker of Parliament summoned Members of Parliament to consider a motion for full scale parliamentary probe.

Even before MPs return to the house to consider the motion, the Flagstaff House has cleared the Trade and Industry Ministry of any wrongdoing.

Jokingly speaking on the matter at the 2017 MUSIGA Grand Ball held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, President Akufo-Addo said he hopes the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball, of which participants paid Gh¢1,500.00 as participation fee will not become a subject of parliamentary enquiry too.

READ MORE: Singer's ex-wife storms "Ahyesi" album launch with police

“I hope that it will not be said that I asked people to pay a Gh¢1,500 to come and have dinner with me tonight. This is a MUSIGA Presidential Ball and it should stay as such else I’ll be the subject of parliamentary enquiry,” he joked.