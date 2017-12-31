Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

MUSIGA Grand Ball :  I hope no one paid to sit close to me - Akufo-Addo jokes at MUSIGA event


President Akufo-Addo has poked fun at the possible parliamentary enquiry into allegations that the Ministry of Trade and Industry charged between $25,000 and $100,000 to grant expatriates access to his seat at the first ever Ghana Expatriates Business Awards last month.

play Nana Akufo-Addo, President.
Following claims that expatriate businesses were charged between $25,000 and $100,000 to sit close to the him, now the president wants to make sure people who sit close to him at events have not be asked to pay money.

The matter has become a subject of parliamentary enquiry after the Speaker of Parliament summoned Members of Parliament to consider a motion for full scale parliamentary probe.

Even before MPs return to the house to consider the motion, the Flagstaff House has cleared the Trade and Industry Ministry of any wrongdoing.

Jokingly speaking on the matter at the 2017 MUSIGA Grand Ball held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, President Akufo-Addo said he hopes the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball, of which participants paid Gh¢1,500.00 as participation fee will not become a subject of parliamentary enquiry too.

“I hope that it will not be said that I asked people to pay a Gh¢1,500 to come and have dinner with me tonight. This is a MUSIGA Presidential Ball and it should stay as such else I’ll be the subject of parliamentary enquiry,” he joked.

