Actress Efia Odo reveals how many men she's slept with


Actress Efia Odo reveals how many men she's slept with

In a broadcast interview aired on Saturday, budding Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo, has revealed the number of men she has slept with.

She has never been known for reserving her feelings and stating it as it is.

But now Adrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has revealed in a broadcast interview how many men she has slept with.

Born in Ashanti Region and later grew up in the USA, Efia Odo said on the Delay show she had her first relationship aged 14 but added there was no sexual intercourse.

At age 16, going to 17, she noted, was when she broke her virginity with her then Jamaican boyfriend.

"We dated probably for seven, eight months," she disclosed.

Asked by the host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka, Delay, the number of men she has slept with, she responded: " less than 15, less than 12."

In the wide-ranging interview, she also debunked rumours that she was in a relationship with Juventus Midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah.

She was introduced to Kwadwo Asamoah by a friend and from there, they became close friends, she revealed.

According to Efia Odo, she visited Italy and had to visit Kwadwo Asamoah who bought her some shoes which she posted online.

Asked by Delay if it was normal for a married man to buy shoes for a female friend, she posited: “it is normal for married men to buy things for their friends. That’s what he chooses to do so if his wife is worried about it, she should check him on that”.

