Mzbel shades NDC for abandoning her after accident


Ghanaian singer Mzbel has disclosed how sad she is after her political party abandoned her when she needed them most after her accident.

Ghanaian hiplife artist Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has disclosed that she is now learning her lessons after suffering a minor accident that left her in bed for days.

The '16 years' hitmaker feels sad about the fact that, no one from her party, came to visit her following her accident at the beach.

She shared on Facebook lamenting about how the NDC has abandoned her after her accident but rather got a visit from someone she campaigned against in the NPP.

In the long Facebook post, MzBel wrote with photos of herself and Honourable Tina Mensah:

“For the love of my political party NDC, I offended a lot of people, jeopardized my career and was verbally abused, but that didn't’t deter me to keep fighting for what I believed in. It’s sad that I’m temporarily stuck in bed now due to a minor accident and not even a phone call or text message from any of the people I genuinely supported, to wish me well… And the amazing fact is that Honourable Tina Mensah, the mother for my constituency, the woman I strongly campaigned against rather visited me yesterday when she heard about the accident”.

She appreciated the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who paid her a visit saying “I am learning my lessons and I’d also want to appreciate madam MP for the love and care, even though we were on different sides, God bless you… You are just too real ?Teary Eyes. If I had died, the story would have been different with big speeches and donations. Oh, my people!”

