Nana Aba Anamoah breaks silence on VGMA break in transmission

news

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has reacted to the break in transmission during the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The event, which was held on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre, went on smoothly till there was a sudden break in transmission.

According to her, it was heartwarming that well-wishers were not enthused by the incident. Incidentally, this occurred at the time when Nana Aba walked up to the stage to present an award.

In that regard, it was interpreted as an intentional act by TV3, the official television partners for the event. This was because, it was seen as an attempt by the station to ruin the moment, as Nana Aba, who is a former employee, was on stage.

READ MORE: Is Shatta Wale and baby mama brouhaha '419'?

Despite an official apology that was given by the management of the television network, a cross-section of Ghanaians took to social media to condemn the act.

Reacting to the incident, Nana Aba noted that there was an urgent need to create the opportunity for rising Ghanaian musicians to shine.

Nana Aba also reported to have said that Ghanaians need to channel their energy in getting international television networks to feature Ghanaian music videos on their networks.

To her, the successful VGMA is an indication that music in Ghana has matured and needs to be given the needed attention. She further noted that she “only noticed the ‘shove’ when the video was circulated.”

She then expressed her appreciation for the concern of well-wishers who were not enthused by the incident.