VIDEO: Is Shatta Wale and baby mama brouhaha '419'?

news

Charles Nii Armah popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Wale is alleged to have beaten his girlfriend Michelle Diamond also popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Michy.

It all started when Shatta Michy took a photo of herself with a bruise on her forehead to Facebook and indicated in the post that Shatta Wale had assaulted her.

She also indicated that Shatta Wale is ungrateful, and a hypocrite who always beats her and later apologises.

But the big question is, can Shatta Wale do this to the woman he loves so much?

Shatta Michy's caption leaves fingers pointed at Shatta Wale which has got netizens already accusing the dancehall artise for this unfortunate incident.

Later, Shatta Wale also posted to Facebook in what seem like a response to the abuse saga saying: “When a woman chase you with a Knife ..DAWG AM …..!!!!!! Boys be wise ….Am done ... The wise will understand!!!!!!!!”

Surprisingly, he came back and wrote on Facebook "419" and released a song bearing the same title.

But, it seems it was all publicity stunt for an upcoming movie titled "Kejetia Vs. Markola: The Trial of Shatta Wale".

The official trailer for the movie movie which premieres next month (May) in Accra and Kumasi is out and it the same brouhaha was highlighted in it.

Watch the trailer below.