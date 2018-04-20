Home > Entertainment > Movies >

VIDEO: Is Shatta Wale and baby mama brouhaha '419'?


VIDEO Is Shatta Wale and baby mama brouhaha '419'?

It all started when Shatta Michy took a photo of herself with a bruise on her forehead to Facebook and indicated in the post that Shatta Wale had assaulted her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Shatta Wale and Michy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Charles Nii Armah popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Wale is alleged to have beaten his girlfriend Michelle Diamond also popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Michy.

It all started when Shatta Michy took a photo of herself with a bruise on her forehead to Facebook and indicated in the post that Shatta Wale had assaulted her.

She also indicated that Shatta Wale is ungrateful, and a hypocrite who always beats her and later apologises.

But the big question is, can Shatta Wale do this to the woman he loves so much?

Shatta Michy's caption leaves fingers pointed at Shatta Wale which has got netizens already accusing the dancehall artise for this unfortunate incident.

Later, Shatta Wale also posted to Facebook in what seem like a response to the abuse saga saying: “When a woman chase you with a Knife ..DAWG AM …..!!!!!! Boys be wise ….Am done ... The wise will understand!!!!!!!!”

Surprisingly, he came back and wrote on Facebook "419" and released a song bearing the same title.

But, it seems it was all publicity stunt for an upcoming movie titled "Kejetia Vs. Markola: The Trial of Shatta Wale".

The official trailer for the movie movie which premieres next month (May) in Accra and Kumasi is out and it the same brouhaha was highlighted in it.

Watch the trailer below.

This May !!!!!!!!

A post shared by SHATTA WALE (@shattawalenima) on

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

One Corner: Patapaa picks Nana Ama Mcbrown as his favorite Ghanaian actress One Corner Patapaa picks Nana Ama Mcbrown as his favorite Ghanaian actress
Tv Show: Foster Romanus now the host for The Late Nite Celebrity show Tv Show Foster Romanus now the host for The Late Nite Celebrity show
GMAA: Selection process for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 underway GMAA Selection process for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 underway
'Pae Mu Ka': TV Africa’s gossip show to rule the airwaves 'Pae Mu Ka' TV Africa’s gossip show to rule the airwaves
Salman Khan: Bollywood hero now Prisoner 106 in fight for bail Salman Khan Bollywood hero now Prisoner 106 in fight for bail
Isao Takahata: Japanese anime giant dead at 82 Isao Takahata Japanese anime giant dead at 82

Recommended Videos

Wakanda Forever: Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther Wakanda Forever Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther
Video: Ameyaw TV Video Ameyaw TV
Video: Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies



Top Articles

1 VIDEO Is Shatta Wale and baby mama brouhaha '419'?bullet
2 Trailer Lil Win plays 'mortuary man' role in upcoming movie "Chaskele"bullet
3 One Corner Patapaa picks Nana Ama Mcbrown as his favorite Ghanaian...bullet
4 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
5 Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo The humble beginnings of YOLO actress...bullet
6 Obed Nii Armah Young actor drownsbullet
7 Rahim Banda Actor elected school prefect for Ghana National...bullet
8 'Pae Mu Ka' TV Africa’s gossip show to rule the airwavesbullet
9 "Swings" Movie starring Yvonne Nelson, Chris Attoh,...bullet
10 Prince Dovlo Film director announces "Blue Film"...bullet

Related Articles

VGMA Aftermath Ebony’s dad react to Bullet ‘replacing’ Ebony at VGMA
VGMA Aftermath Kuami Eugene dedicates his awards to mum
Branding Patapaa's brand is strong - Sarkodie
VGMA Aftermath Who takes the GH₵10,000 VGMA prize for Ebony, father or management?
VGMA 2018 Patapaa had just 18% votes as CharterHouse releases official voting results

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood moviesbullet
3 Trailer "Door 2 Door" moviebullet
4 Obofour Wo Krom Watch trailer of Bishop Obinim's first moviebullet
5 Trailer "Blue Film" starring Lawyer Ntim & Clemento Suarezbullet
6 Plagiarized Kofi Asamoah's 'John & John' vs Tim Greene's 'Skeem'bullet
7 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet

Movies

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years' jail for poaching endangered antelopes
Salman Khan Bollywood in shock over superstar's jail term
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's off-screen life is almost as dramatic as the epics he stars in
Salman Khan The off-screen antics of Bollywood bad boy
Indian Bollywood actor Salman Khan, one of the Indian movie industry's most bankable stars, has been convicted by a court in Rajasthan state of poaching the rare antelopes known as black bucks in 1998
Salman Khan Bollywood star sentenced to five years for killing antelopes
Ready Player One sacrifices substance for spectacle
Pulse Movie Review Ready Player One sacrifices substance for spectacle