Shatta Wale speaks for the first time after VGMA


Shatta Wale missed out on the best Reggae and Dancehall song of the year to Samini and best Reggae and Dancehall artiste of the year to Stonebwoy.

  • Published:
play Shatta Wale
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has commented on the just end 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

But he came in strongly to win the best collaboration of the year with his hit song "taking over."

"Congrats to all the Award winners ..You guys all try ..One Ghana One Music ..Charter house You guys made it happen again," Shatta Wale wrote on his Facebook page.

This is the first time the dancehall artiste has won an award at the VGMA after falling out with organisers of the event, Charter House.

He accused them of cheating and promoting Nigerian artistes over Ghanaian artiste, saying his allegations are valid because the CEO of Charter House is a Nigerian.

Charter House responded by barring him from participating in the event, saying he is seeking to damage the reputation of the awards.

The two smoked the peace pipe last year when Shatta Wale apologised for his utterances and conduct.

