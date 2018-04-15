Home > Entertainment > Music >

People are mocking King Promise for losing 5 awards at VGMA 2018


King Promise People are mocking singer for losing 5 awards at VGMA 2018

  • Published:
King Promise play

King Promise
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Male vocalist, King Promise, is on Twitter users’ ‘chopping board’, getting trolled for losing all his nominations at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, saw the “Selfish” singer lose 5 awards.

READ MORE: King Promise's 'oversized sneakers' at 2018 VGMA causes stir on Twitter

King Promise, who made strides last year with two major hits; “Oh Yeah” and “Selfish”, gained 5 nominations – a feat hardly achieved by newcomers.

He was listed in the “Afropop Song of the Year”, “Best Music Video of the Year”, “Best Male Vocalist of the Year”, “Best New Artiste of the Year” and “Song of the Year” but lost all to his competitors.

READ MORE: VGMA 2018 full list of winners

Immediately the ceremony was over, Twitter users took him on and gave him the troll of his life.

See what people are saying;

 

 

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

VGMA2018: TV3 cuts live feed immediately Nana Aba comes on stage to present award VGMA2018 TV3 cuts live feed immediately Nana Aba comes on stage to present award
VGMA2018: Wild over Praye: fans are sent into overdrive following performance at VGMA VGMA2018 Wild over Praye: fans are sent into overdrive following performance at VGMA
WATCH: Akosua Agyapong, Efya, MzVee, Adina pay teary tribute to late Ebony at VGMA 2018 WATCH Akosua Agyapong, Efya, MzVee, Adina pay teary tribute to late Ebony at VGMA 2018
VIDEO: Watch Sarkodie’s glorious 16 minutes performance at VGMA 2018 VIDEO Watch Sarkodie’s glorious 16 minutes performance at VGMA 2018
Patapaa: Angry singer storms out of 2018 VGMA after losing out to Fancy Gadam Patapaa Angry singer storms out of 2018 VGMA after losing out to Fancy Gadam
VGMA 2018: Teephlow wins first ever VGMA award VGMA 2018 Teephlow wins first ever VGMA award

Recommended Videos

Video: Shatta Rako - Mic Check Video Shatta Rako - Mic Check
Music Video: E.L - Overdose Music Video E.L - Overdose
Audio: Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow



Top Articles

1 LIVE UPDATE VGMA 2018 full list of winnersbullet
2 VGMA Sarkodie, Nasty C, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage, others to perform...bullet
3 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
4 VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale,...bullet
5 Genevieve Nnaji See actress' "Shaku Shaku" dance moves (VIDEO)bullet
6 Teephlow Vs. Strongman Sarkodie, Strongman apologise to Da Hammerbullet
7 VGMA Stonebwoy to perform at VGMA 2018bullet
8 Stonebwoy Dancehall swerves Zylofon Media gig for Sogakope...bullet
9 Strongman Rapper exposes Da Hammerbullet
10 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet

Related Articles

WATCH Akosua Agyapong, Efya, MzVee, Adina pay teary tribute to late Ebony at VGMA 2018
VIDEO Watch Sarkodie’s glorious 16 minutes performance at VGMA 2018
Patapaa Angry singer storms out of 2018 VGMA after losing out to Fancy Gadam
VGMA 2018 Teephlow wins first ever VGMA award
WATCH Ebony Reigns sets new record at VGMA 2018
VGMA 2018 Ebony posthumously wins artiste of the year

Top Videos

1 Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrowbullet
2 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
3 Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintainbullet
4 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
5 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
6 Music Video E.L - Overdosebullet
7 Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazibullet
8 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
9 Audio Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benjibullet
10 Audio Medikal - Adwee Babullet

Music

Ebony Reigns
WATCH Ebony Reigns sets new record at VGMA 2018
VGMA 2018 Ebony posthumously wins artiste of the year
#VGMA2018 Praye reunite at VGMA; lit up stage with amazing performance
VGMA2018 Samini beats Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to win Dancehall song of the year