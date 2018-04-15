news

Male vocalist, King Promise, is on Twitter users’ ‘chopping board’, getting trolled for losing all his nominations at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, saw the “Selfish” singer lose 5 awards.

READ MORE: King Promise's 'oversized sneakers' at 2018 VGMA causes stir on Twitter

King Promise, who made strides last year with two major hits; “Oh Yeah” and “Selfish”, gained 5 nominations – a feat hardly achieved by newcomers.

He was listed in the “Afropop Song of the Year”, “Best Music Video of the Year”, “Best Male Vocalist of the Year”, “Best New Artiste of the Year” and “Song of the Year” but lost all to his competitors.

READ MORE: VGMA 2018 full list of winners

Immediately the ceremony was over, Twitter users took him on and gave him the troll of his life.

See what people are saying;