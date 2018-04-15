The ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, saw the “Selfish” singer lose 5 awards.
King Promise, who made strides last year with two major hits; “Oh Yeah” and “Selfish”, gained 5 nominations – a feat hardly achieved by newcomers.
Immediately the ceremony was over, Twitter users took him on and gave him the troll of his life.
See what people are saying;