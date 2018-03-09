Nana Aba Anamoah, KOD, Samini, Edem, others campaign against fear

news

Ghanaians are gearing up for what is set to be an emotion-filled campaign on a subject that resonates with us all, that one thing that inhibits us from achieving our full potential: FEAR.

The first campaign video went live on Monday, and features some of Ghana’s leading known personalities such as Nana Aba Anamoah, Kofi Okyere Darko, Brommon, Jon Germain, Samini, Edem, Kemini Amanor and Fiifi Coleman speaking to their individual definitions of fear and what it does to us.

The campaign seeks to bring to the fore how people live their lives in the shadow of their fears; how they allow the fears to hold them back; to inhibit them from taking that important step in accomplishing their full potential in all spheres of life.

Over the next few weeks, the personalities will speak to their biggest fears in life and will also give the opportunity to Ghanaians from all walks of life to join in on the conversation to share their unique, genuine stories of their biggest fears.

The initiators of the campaign say they hope that this emotion-enabled campaign will spark an awakening for all who are struggling to overcome their individual fears and, in the end, provide that motivation, and confidence to help people face their fears and overcome them to achieve whatever dream they have.