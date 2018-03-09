Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Nana Aba Anamoah, KOD, Samini, Edem, others campaign against fear


#FearKillsDreams Nana Aba Anamoah, KOD, Samini, Edem, others campaign against fear

The campaign seeks to bring to the fore how people live their lives in the shadow of their fears; how they allow the fears to hold them back; to inhibit them from taking that important step in accomplishing their full potential in all spheres of life.

  • Published:
Samini play

Samini
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaians are gearing up for what is set to be an emotion-filled campaign on a subject that resonates with us all, that one thing that inhibits us from achieving our full potential: FEAR.

The first campaign video went live on Monday, and features some of Ghana’s leading known personalities such as Nana Aba Anamoah, Kofi Okyere Darko, Brommon, Jon Germain, Samini, Edem, Kemini Amanor and Fiifi Coleman speaking to their individual definitions of fear and what it does to us.

The campaign seeks to bring to the fore how people live their lives in the shadow of their fears; how they allow the fears to hold them back; to inhibit them from taking that important step in accomplishing their full potential in all spheres of life.

Ayigbe-Edem.jpg play Edem (Twitter)

READ MORE: ‘I won’t even pick their calls’ – MzVee warns prophets of doom

Over the next few weeks, the personalities will speak to their biggest fears in life and will also give the opportunity to Ghanaians from all walks of life to join in on the conversation to share their unique, genuine stories of their biggest fears.

The initiators of the campaign say they hope that this emotion-enabled campaign will spark an awakening for all who are struggling to overcome their individual fears and, in the end, provide that motivation, and confidence to help people face their fears and overcome them to achieve whatever dream they have.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Yvonne Nelson: Actress says she is happy giving birth out of wedlock Yvonne Nelson Actress says she is happy giving birth out of wedlock
Yvonne Nelson: Actress celebrates International Women's Day on BBC Africa Yvonne Nelson Actress celebrates International Women's Day on BBC Africa
Death Prophecies: ‘I won’t even pick their calls’ – MzVee warns prophets of doom Death Prophecies ‘I won’t even pick their calls’ – MzVee warns prophets of doom
MzVee: Singer tells Bulldog: "Dating a female artiste as a manager unprofessional MzVee Singer tells Bulldog: "Dating a female artiste as a manager unprofessional
Ebony Reigns: Police on why mortuary attendant recorded Ebony's corpse Ebony Reigns Police on why mortuary attendant recorded Ebony's corpse
Daughters Of Glorious Jesus: Gospel trio says they never dreamt of music awards Daughters Of Glorious Jesus Gospel trio says they never dreamt of music awards

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Usher And Grace Miguel Split After Two Years Of Marriage Celebrity News Usher And Grace Miguel Split After Two Years Of Marriage
Celebrity News: Stonebwoy Storms Korle-Bu Hospital To Pay Bills For Patients Celebrity News Stonebwoy Storms Korle-Bu Hospital To Pay Bills For Patients
Ghana Beyond Aid: John Dumelo Tears Akufo-Addo Apart In Just 46 Words Ghana Beyond Aid John Dumelo Tears Akufo-Addo Apart In Just 46 Words



Top Articles

1 'Ghana Beyond Aid' John Dumelo tears Akufo-Addo apart in just 46 wordsbullet
2 Ebony Reigns Police on why mortuary attendant recorded Ebony's corpsebullet
3 Photos Stonebwoy pays Hospital bills for patients at Korle-Bubullet
4 Nigel Gaisie Shatta Wale is ‘nobody’ - Prophetbullet
5 Ebony's Death Date and venue for Ebony’s funeral changedbullet
6 Death Prophecies ‘I won’t even pick their calls’ – MzVee warns...bullet
7 Ebony’s Death ‘Fondling’ mortuary man says Police asked him...bullet
8 MzVee Singer tells Bulldog: "Dating a female artiste as a...bullet
9 Stonebwoy Singer donates to the the Accident Centre Ward...bullet
10 Photos Ebony Reigns family spotted at Franky Kuri’s...bullet

Related Articles

Photos & Videos Kwaw Kese, Samini, Edem, Obour, Naa Ashorkor, others turn up at Bola Ray’s birthday dinner
RIP Ebony Ebony's death too much for me to take - Sarkodie mourns
Scammer Alert Afia Schwarzenegger exposes Owusu Bempah
Joselyn Dumas Top business executive tried sleeping with me in his office - Actress
Starting Small Edem says he was paid GHS150 for his first performance

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
4 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
5 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
6 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officerbullet
8 Celeb News Afia Schwarzenegger opens up on her ideal man...bullet
9 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet
10 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces...bullet

Celebrities

Usher and Grace Miguel are married!
Usher Singer, wife split after two years of marriage
Prince Yas, lovely son of Ghanaian player, Majeed Waris and Sinare
Celebrity Baby First photo of Majeed Waris’ adorable baby boy
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Dancehall star apologises to police
Criss Waddle and  Sarkodie back in the day
Criss Waddle Rapper reveals how Sarkodie made him a star