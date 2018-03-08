news

Celebrated dancehall artiste Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, known in showbiz as MzVee, says death prophecies from pastors are unwelcome in her life.

According to the singer, she would not even entertain such calls from so-called pastors for messages like that to be relayed to her.

The ‘Natural Girl’ hit maker said she prefers to enjoy the life that God has given her and to focus on her music career rather than dwell on prophecies.

"Death prophecy will not even come because I will not pick my phone to listen to calls from any prophet,” the award-winning dancehall act told Razzonline.com.

Her comments come after several prophets popped up, following the demise of Ebony Reigns, to claim that they foresaw the death of the budding dancehall diva.

However, MzVee insists such prophecies do not move her and reiterated that she does not pay attention to ‘doom’ prophecies.

Asked if she believes in prophecies in general, the BET nominee answered in the affirmative but added that she also believes in everything in the dictionary.

“I believe every word in the dictionary exists so there are ghosts, everything even ‘Mr Christmas,” she said.

MzVee is one of the fast-rising artistes in the Ghana music industry, with the singer earning six nominations at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Some of her hit songs include 'Come and see my mother', 'Sing my name' and 'Abofra'.